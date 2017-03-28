CBCT Dental Imaging Market has witnessed continued demand and estimated to reach USD 817.5 million by 2022
Global CBCT Dental Imaging Market Information, by Type of Detector (Flat Panel Detectors, Image Intensifier), by Application by End Users - Forecast to 2023
Over the past few years in the field of dentistry, radiographic imaging has evolved from a conventional two-dimensional technique to a three-dimensional modality. CBCT has been referred to as the gold standard and standard of care for diagnostic maxillofacial imaging. There have been increasing references in the dental literature towards the utility of cone beam computerized tomography (CBCT) in clinical dental practice.
The use of CBCT devices is on the rise due to the increasing number of dental specialty hospitals and laboratories in the Americas and Europe and worldwide which led to the augmented adoption of CBCT in global market. In the Americas, the market’s growth is high as public-private dental schools are increasing approximately 80% are in private practice as a replacement for panoramic devices. In the U.S. alone nearly 800 CBCT’s are sold per year. The use of CBCT machines is rising at such a rate that it is expected that within three years this technology will replace over 50% of Digital Panoramic devices. There are many major players in this market which are competing to increase their market share in this market. Companies like Danaher Corporation, Planmeca OY and Dentsply Sirona are the leading players in this market globally.
Key Finding
• The Global CBCT dental imaging market and is expected to reach USD 817.5 million by 2023.
• Regionally, North America holds the largest market share of global CBCT dental imaging market and is expected to reach USD 326.6 million by 2023.
• Asia-Pacific market is expected to be the fastest growing market, and expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2016 to 2023
Hottest Trend in the Market
Globally CBCT dental imaging market is a high growing market. The growth of the market is likely to driven by increasing incidences of dental caries and other periodontal diseases, increase in dental procedures, rise in dental tourism, increasing cosmetic dentistry treatments. However, factor such as lack of technological awareness is further hampering the market.
The dental CBCT market by detector type is segmented into flat panel detectors, and image intensifier. The Flat Panel Detectors (FPDs) are the next generation digital X-ray technology. These detectors consists of amorphous silicon and solid state technology that produce digital imaging in radiography while the image intensifiers are those device which are capable of detecting and amplifying low-light-level images such as weak emissions or reflected light for bringing them into view as sharp contrast images. The use of image intensifiers is decreasing as they are losing image gain and their image quality is decreasing day by day while the Flat panel detectors exhibit very limited image degradation which has increased the use of FPD systems more in CBCT machines.
Among the type of detector; flat panel detectors and image intensifier are compositing the growth of the market. It is projected to grow at a steady pace from the period of 2014 to 2023.
Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 50 market data tables and 40 figures spread over more than 93 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “Global CBCT Dental Imaging Market from 2011 to 2023"
Regional Analysis:
Depending on geographic region, dental CBCT market is segmented into four key regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America is the largest market for CBCT dental imaging. Europe is the second-largest market for CBCT dental imaging which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.7%. The European market for CBCT dental imaging is expected to reach at USD 250.0 Million by the end of the forecast period. Asia pacific region is expected to be fastest growing region in CBCT dental imaging market.
Although, these countries markets are expected to be mature, the industry is likely to find stagnant growth for this market after few years. Increasing determination to provide best-in-class healthcare services with improvement in products and services will enhance the growth of this market. On the other hand, Asia Pacific region will be with China, India, Japan, Republic of Korea, Australia and others its forefront will lead the market further to next 6 years and will continue with this trend through the forecast period.
