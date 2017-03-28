Automotive Stereo Camera 2017 Global Market Expected To Grow At CAGR 23.95% And Forecast To 2021
Wiseguyreports.Com Added New Market Research Report On -“Global Automotive Stereo Camera Market 2017 Manufacturers Analysis, Opportunities Forecast To 2021”.PUNE, INDIA, March 28, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Automotive Stereo Camera Market
The global four-wheeler industry is two-pronged: one segment includes passenger cars considered for personal use, and the other segment includes commercial vehicles. These segments operate under varying market dynamics with different customer behavior and value chains. The passenger cars segment is seeing steady growth owing to growing preference for personal use vehicles among families and individuals worldwide. The commercial vehicle segment is seeing healthy growth rates and high volumes contributed by countries such as the US and China. The key reasons for such growth are the higher load-bearing capacity and comfort of these vehicles. The global four-wheeler industry is highly capital-intensive and is likely to see many technological innovations over the forecast period. We expect the global four-wheeler market to grow at a CAGR of 3.68% during the forecast period.
The analysts forecast the global automotive stereo camera market to grow at a CAGR of 23.95% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automotive stereo camera market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of automotive stereo camera.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The Global Automotive Stereo Camera Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Continental
• Bosch
• Hitachi
• Denso
Other prominent vendors
• Fujitsu Ten
• LG
Market driver
• Capability of stereo camera to reduce emergency response time
Market challenge
• Risk of hampering driving skills because of dependency on safety systems
Market trend
• Development of holistic safety system for enhanced safety
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Key market highlights
• Evolution of automotive camera module usage
• Automotive camera module: Preferred choice for automated driving
• Image sensors for automotive cameras system
• Automotive stereo camera system: market dynamics
• Value chain analysis
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Monocular-camera system vs stereo-camera system
• Image processing and distance computation
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Geographical segmentation
• Segmentation of automotive stereo camera market by geography
• Automotive stereo camera market in Americas
• Automotive stereo camera market in EMEA
• Automotive stereo camera market in APAC
PART 07: Market drivers
• Capability of stereo camera to reduce emergency response time
• Increase in number of accidents
• Legislations to push stereo camera adoption
• Economies of scale benefits due to wide application of stereo camera
• Increased safety awareness among end users
• Adoption of stereo camera in ADAS can lead to reduced insurance premium
PART 08: Market challenges
• High cost associated with stereo camera system
• Risk of hampering driving skills because of dependency on safety systems
• LiDAR as a potential substitute
PART 09: Market trends
• Development of holistic safety system for enhanced safety
• Development of the smallest stereo video camera
• ADAS witnessing shift from mono to stereo cameras
• Stereo camera to gain popularity in commercial vehicles
• Rising adoption of wide angle lenses in automotive camera modules
• Development of enhanced 360° view camera system
• Increased use of active alignment technologies for automotive camera module lenses to improve performance quality
PART 10: Vendor landscape
• Competitive benchmarking
• Other prominent vendors
PART 11: Key vendor analysis
• Continental
• Bosch
• Hitachi
• Denso
………..CONTINUED
