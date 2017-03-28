There were 639 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,394 in the last 365 days.

Industry Insights: Polymer Filler Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2021

Polymer Filler Market by Product Types (Natural Fibers, Salts, Silicates, Oxides) and Application (Automotive, Packaging, Construction) - Forecast To 2021

Synopsis of Polymer Filler Market

Market Segmentation

As per MRFR analysis, the polymer filler market has been segmented into:

• By Product Types: natural fibers, salts, silicates, oxides, hydroxides and others
• By Application: automotive, packaging, construction, electronics and others.
Key Players in Polymer Filler Market

The leading market players in the polymer filler market include

• Quarzwerke Group
• 20Micron Ltd
• Hoffmann Minerals
• Imerys S.A
• Lkab Group
• Unimin Corporation
• Hoffman Minerals
• Minerals Technologies
• GCR group

Market Overview and Drivers

The Polymer Filler Market has experienced a remarkable growth over the past decade and as per MRFR analysis, the global market will be continuing growth mark during the forecast period. Polymer filler are majorly the organic and inorganic fillers, and seeing the demand of these filler in its application areas have created a humongous platform for the manufacturers. There has been an increasing popularity of polymer filler in the application areas such as automotive, packaging, construction, electronics and others. Additionally, the growing demand of polymer filling types is also one of the major growth drivers. The major challenges associated with the polymer filler market could be considered as the untapped regions of MEA and economic slowdown of European Union such as Spain.

Access the market data and information presented through data tables and figures spread 118 pages of the project report "Global Polymer Filler Market Research Report

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, APAC is expected to be the leading market in terms of demand and supply followed by North America and Europe.

The reports also covers brief analysis of Geographical Region includes:

North America

• US
• Canada
Europe

• Germany
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• U.K
• Rest of Europe

Asia – Pacific

• China
• India
• Japan
• Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

• South America
• Middle East
• Africa

