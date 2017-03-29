IT Governance partners with Softwerx to deliver information security and data protection solutions
Softwerx is the leading provider of Cloud, cyber security and compliance solutions in the south-east of England. The partnership will provide Softwerx with access to IT Governance’s full portfolio of products and services to help its clients respond to cyber threats.
Alan Calder, the founder and executive chairman of IT Governance, said: “Softwerx has a proven track record of helping businesses improve their cyber security posture and achieve certification to standards such as ISO 9001, ISO 18001 and ISO 14001.
“We’re delighted to join forces with Softwerx to provide a holistic approach to data protection and information security, and help organisations achieve a strong cyber security posture by achieving compliance to industry standards, regulations and frameworks.”
David Smart, the managing director of Softwerx, said: “A partnership with IT Governance was an obvious move for Softwerx. The uptake in our Cloud and cybersecurity business has never been stronger – and compliance is an essential component in both areas.
“We only partner with a handful of best-in-class technology and service providers – and, with a prestigious market reputation and a comprehensive portfolio, IT Governance more than fits the bill. We strive to add real value for our clients, and blending our own technical expertise and experience with market-leading security and compliance advice from IT Governance means that our customers can now benefit from a joined-up approach to their business and technology challenges.”
IT Governance’s partnership programme is designed to help organisations provide an extended portfolio of data protection and information security solutions and expertise. It allows partners to take advantage of sales as well as technical support and benefits, such as discounted training and certification, partner events, and access to webinars and training videos.
“We support our partners and clients by providing packaged solutions that reduce costs by supplementing the organisation’s in-house skills and providing an appropriate level of support to achieve certification to certification to industry standards, regulations and frameworks.” Alan Calder continued.
To find out more about IT Governance’s partnership programme, please visit the website, email servicecentre@itgovernance.co.uk or call +44 (0) 845 070 1750.
Mihaela Jucan
IT Governance
1353771078
email us here