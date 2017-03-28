Brain Monitoring Market is Expected to Increase USD 12.5 Billion by 2022-– Johnson & Johnson and GE Healthcare
Brain Monitoring Market size is expected to increase USD 12.5 billion by the end of 2022, is expected to grow at 7% CAGR during 2016-2022
Market Overview
The global brain monitoring market has been evaluated as growing market and expected that the market will reach high growth figures. Brain monitoring is the technique of measuring brain functioning for various brain disorders, sleep related disorders, traumas and other neurological disorders. The brain functioning has been recorded by the devices such as EEG in the form of electronic signals which are then studied and compared for proper diagnostic and treatment.
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2288
Therefore, brain monitoring devices are being integrated extensively in the hospitals and clinics for measuring the activity of sedatives and anesthesia after surgeries. According to the records of WHO in 2011, the global prevalence of epilepsy and multiple sclerosis cases was calculated to 50 million and 2.5 million respectively and the figures are expected to increase in coming future further adding to the growth of market.
Key Players
• Philips Healthcare (Netherlands)
• Medtronic plc (Ireland), Natus Medical Inc. (U.S.)
• Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan)
• Siemens Healthineers (Germany)
• GE Healthcare (U.K.)
• Compumedics Ltd. (Australia)
• Electrical Geodesics Incorporated (U.S.)
• CAS Medical Systems, Inc. (U.S.)
• Advanced Brain Monitoring (U.S.)
Regional Analysis
• North America consists of highest market share of global brain monitoring market in 2015 and is expected to continue at the same pace.
• The North American region offers an increasing pool of patients who suffer from neurological disorders for which there is rise in demand for brain monitoring devices. The European brain monitoring market is led by EEG techniques, followed by MEG systems and intracranial pressure monitors.
• China is a growing medical devices market which offers opportunities in the neurological business.
• Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region for brain monitoring due to recent developments and growth in healthcare segments in developing countries such as India, China and others.
Segmentation
By Devices - Intracranial pressure monitor, Magneto encephalography (MEG), Electroencephalograph (EEG), cerebral dosimeters, and Trans cranial Doppler
By Procedure - invasive and non-invasive
By Modality - Portable EEG devices, Fixed EEG devices
By End Users - Hospitals, diagnostic center and others
By Region - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Row
Access Full BM Market@ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/brain-monitoring-market-2288
List of Tables
TABLE 1 GLOBAL BRAIN MONITORING, BY DEVICES, 2013-2022 (USD MILLION)
TABLE 2 GLOBAL BRAIN MONITORING, BY PROCEDURES, 2013-2022 (USD MILLION)
TABLE 3 GLOBAL BRAIN MONITORING, BY MODALITY, 2013-2022 (USD MILLION)
TABLE 4 GLOBAL BRAIN MONITORING, BY END USERS, 2013-2022 (USD MILLION)
TABLE 5 GLOBAL BRAIN MONITORING BY REGION 2013-2022 (USD MILLION)
Continued….
List of Figures
FIGURE 1 RESEARCH PROCESS
FIGURE 2 PORTERS FIVE FORCES MODEL
FIGURE 3 GLOBAL BRAIN MONITORING, BY DEVICES
FIGURE 4 GLOBAL BRAIN MONITORING, BY PROCEDURES
FIGURE 5 GLOBAL BRAIN MONITORING, BY MODALITY
FIGURE 6 GLOBAL BRAIN MONITORING, BY END USERS
FIGURE 7 GLOBAL BRAIN MONITORING, BY REGION
FIGURE 8 GLOBAL BRAIN MONITORING: COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS, 2015 (%)
Continued….
Test the market data and market information presented through more than 50 market data tables and figures spread over 85 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “Global brain monitoring market Research Report –Global Forecast to 2022.”
Table of Content
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Market Dynamics
4 Market Factor Analysis
5. Global Brain Monitoring Market, By Devices
5.1 Intracranial Pressure Monitor
5.2 Magneto Encephalo Graphic (EEG)
6 Global Brain Monitoring, By Procedures
6.1 Invasive
6.2 Non-Invasive
7. Global Brain Monitoring, By Modality
7.1 Portable EEG Devices
7.3 Fixed EEG Devices
8. Global Brain Monitoring, By End Users
8.1 Hospitals
8.2 Diagnostic Center
9. Global Brain Monitoring, By Region
9.1 North America
9.2 Europe
9.3 Asia-Pacific
10. Competitive Landscape
Continued….
Related Report
Europe Organ Transplantation Market cases, by type of organ are projected to grow at the CAGR 0f 3.0% during the forecasted period 2016-2027@ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/statistical-reports/europe-organ-transplant-rejection-market-2141
About Market Research Future
At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.
Contact:
Akash Anand
Market Research Future
Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,
Pune - 411028
Maharashtra, India
+1 646 845 9312
Email: akash.anand@marketresearchfuture.com
Akash Anand
Market Research Future
+1 646 845 9312
email us here