Brain Monitoring Market is Expected to Increase USD 12.5 Billion by 2022-– Johnson & Johnson and GE Healthcare

Brain Monitoring Market size is expected to increase USD 12.5 billion by the end of 2022, is expected to grow at 7% CAGR during 2016-2022

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 28, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brain Monitoring Market size is expected to increase USD 12.5 Billion by the end of 2022 and is expected to grow at 7% CAGR during 2016-2022Market OverviewThe global brain monitoring market has been evaluated as growing market and expected that the market will reach high growth figures. Brain monitoring is the technique of measuring brain functioning for various brain disorders, sleep related disorders, traumas and other neurological disorders. The brain functioning has been recorded by the devices such as EEG in the form of electronic signals which are then studied and compared for proper diagnostic and treatment.Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2288 Therefore, brain monitoring devices are being integrated extensively in the hospitals and clinics for measuring the activity of sedatives and anesthesia after surgeries. According to the records of WHO in 2011, the global prevalence of epilepsy and multiple sclerosis cases was calculated to 50 million and 2.5 million respectively and the figures are expected to increase in coming future further adding to the growth of market.Key Players• Philips Healthcare (Netherlands)• Medtronic plc (Ireland), Natus Medical Inc. (U.S.)• Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan)• Siemens Healthineers (Germany)• GE Healthcare (U.K.)• Compumedics Ltd. (Australia)• Electrical Geodesics Incorporated (U.S.)• CAS Medical Systems, Inc. (U.S.)• Advanced Brain Monitoring (U.S.)Regional Analysis• North America consists of highest market share of global brain monitoring market in 2015 and is expected to continue at the same pace.• The North American region offers an increasing pool of patients who suffer from neurological disorders for which there is rise in demand for brain monitoring devices. The European brain monitoring market is led by EEG techniques, followed by MEG systems and intracranial pressure monitors.• China is a growing medical devices market which offers opportunities in the neurological business.• Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region for brain monitoring due to recent developments and growth in healthcare segments in developing countries such as India, China and others.SegmentationBy Devices - Intracranial pressure monitor, Magneto encephalography (MEG), Electroencephalograph (EEG), cerebral dosimeters, and Trans cranial DopplerBy Procedure - invasive and non-invasiveBy Modality - Portable EEG devices, Fixed EEG devicesBy End Users - Hospitals, diagnostic center and othersBy Region - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Row Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “ Global brain monitoring market Research Report –Global Forecast to 2022 .”Table of Content1 Introduction2 Research Methodology3 Market Dynamics4 Market Factor Analysis5. Global Brain Monitoring Market, By Devices5.1 Intracranial Pressure Monitor5.2 Magneto Encephalo Graphic (EEG)6 Global Brain Monitoring, By Procedures6.1 Invasive6.2 Non-Invasive7. Global Brain Monitoring, By Modality7.1 Portable EEG Devices7.3 Fixed EEG Devices8. Global Brain Monitoring, By End Users8.1 Hospitals8.2 Diagnostic Center9. Global Brain Monitoring, By Region9.1 North America9.2 Europe9.3 Asia-Pacific10. 