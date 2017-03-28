Automated Passenger Counting System Market is expected to reach USD 300 million by 2022
Automated Passenger Counting System Market, By Technology (Infrared, Stereoscopic Vision, Time-of-Flight, IP cameras), Application ,By End-users - Forecast 2022
The global automated passenger counting system market is poised to reach at market size of USD 300 million by end of year 2022 at growing with 20% CAGR. The growth in the automated passenger counting system market is driven by cost-effective, increasing need to achieve fleet optimization, demand for smart telematics solutions, technological advancements passenger information systems and growing urbanization. The government regulations supporting automated supporting system installation in the North-American region also boosting the overall growth of the market.
Even the pricing of tickets and augmentation to existing real-time passenger information systems are the giving opportunity for the automated passenger counting system market. However, high initial cost in the price sensitive emerging economies and relatively quick return on investment are hindering the growth of the market.
Major Key Players
• ris-GmbH (Germany),
• HELLA Aglaia Mobile Vision GmbH (Germany),
• Eurotech S.p.A. (Italy),
• DILAX Intelcom GmbH (Germany),
• Infodev Electronic Designers International Inc. (Canada),
• Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.)
• Siemens AG (Germany),
• Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan),
• Huawei Technology Co., Ltd. (China),
• Clever Devices Ltd. (U.S.),
• Retail Sensing Ltd. (U.K.),
• Syncromatics Corp. (U.S.),
• Trapeze Group (Canada)
Intended Audience
• Automated passenger counting system Manufacturers
• Distributors
• Research firms
• Consultancy firms
• Software Developers
• Vendors
• Semiconductor Manufacturers
• Stakeholders
• End-user sectors
• Technology Investors
According to Market Research Future Analysis, Automated Passenger Counting System contains an electronic device available for installation on transit vehicles including buses and rail vehicles which accurately records boarding and alighting data can be defined as automated passenger counting system. It is a technology that helps to improve the accuracy and reliability for counting the number of passenger that board and leave at every stop. Earlier it was calculated manually by drivers or by random estimation.
In the American region the devices are becoming common, for operators to seek better accuracy and analyze transit use patterns by linking boarding and alighting data with stop or station location.
The growth of the automated passenger counting information system are attributed to the increasing demand for real-time transit information, increased adoption of advanced solutions in the transport sector, various advantages offered by the system to transit operators in optimizing operational cost and government regulations such as the requirement of passenger data from transit operators on a regular basis.
Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 30 market data tables and figures spread over 100 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “Automated Passenger Counting System Market Research Report-Forecast to 2022”.
Market Segmentation
on the basis of technology, the market can be segmented in to infrared, stereoscopic vision, time-of-flight, ip cameras.
On the basis of services, the market can be segmented as railways, roadways, airways. Out of these applications, railways accounted for the largest market share majorly due to easy access of real-time information related to trains’ timetables, train delays, current location, emergency announcements, advertisements, and infotainment services.
On the basis of end-users, the market can be segmented into buses, trains and ferry boats. Buses accounted for the largest market share, majorly due to providing the passenger traveling pattern, such as when, how, and how often the passenger travels, to schedule the bus time and route.
Regional Analysis
The global automated passenger counting system market is expected to grow significantly. The market is highly application basis. Railway segment of automated passenger counting system market globally drives the market. The market is expected to have higher growth rate as compared to the previous years.
Regionally, North-America accounted for the largest market share especially in the countries such as U.S. because it was the early adopters of automated passenger counting system.
Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a fast pace, majorly due countries such as India and China are investing huge amounts of money for developing the transportation sector and also the increasing adoption of automated passenger counting and information systems in transit vehicles, including trains, metros, and buses.
