Frozen Dessert Market Consumption & Sales Statistics, Key Manufacturers Analysis, Industry Technologies & Forecast 2027
Global Frozen Dessert Market by Type (Flavored Liquid, Fruit Juice, Milk & Cream), Ingredient (Dairy Based, Non-Dairy Based), and Region- Forecast to 2027
Market Segmentation
The market for Frozen Dessert Market is segmented on the basis of type and by ingredient;
• On basis of Type- flavored liquid, fruit juice, milk & cream, mousse, and others.
• On basis of Ingredients- dairy based, non-dairy based fruits, gelatos, and others.
Key Players in Frozen Dessert Market
The key players profiled in frozen dessert market report include:
• Gilfi
• Cool Delight Desserts Ltd
• Hiland Diary
• Byrne Dairy
• Nestle
• Edys
• Unilever
• Wells Enterprises
• Blue Bell
• Ben & Jerry's
Market Drivers
Globally, the market for Frozen Dessert has been increasing due to rise in disposable income and improved lifestyle. Also due to the consumer’s preferences towards various varieties of frozen dessert, additionally, rise in fluctuating weather tends consumers to prefer frozen dessert.
Regional Analysis of Frozen Dessert Market
North-America and Europe has dominated the market for Frozen Dessert Market with the largest market share. Asia-Pacific and RoW are the growing market for Frozen Dessert Market and are expected to grow at good CAGR respectively from 2016 to 2027.
Stakeholders
• Ice-cream companies
• Beverage ingredient companies
• Cold-Logistics Companies
• Bakery Food Companies
• Dairy Companies
• Government bodies
• Traders, exporters, importers
