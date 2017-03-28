Emergency Spill Response Market 2017: Industry Research, Review, Growth, Segment, Analysis and Forecast to 2022
Market Segment by Regions, this report splits Global into several key Regions, with revenue, share and growth rate of Emergency Spill Response in these regionsPUNE, INDIA, March 28, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- QYR forecast the global Emergency Spill Response market to reach USD 3246.02 Million by 2022 from USD 2531.11 Million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 5.10% between 2017 and 2022. The market is expected to have significant growth in the coming years owing to stringent environmental regulations across world to reduce the environmental pollution from spills.
Skimmers held the largest share of the market based on product type
Skimmers held the largest market size, in terms of product, primarily due to the increased demand for mechanical recovery methods for spill recovery. Unlike other methods, the mechanical recovery methods remove the spill material from the spill environment. Thus, skimmers are more effective in mitigating the environmental impact of the spills.
Product rental services segment is estimated to be the largest market based on services
The product rental services segment is expected to hold the largest market share between 2016 and 2022. This is primarily because the companies operating in various industry verticals depend on additional resources for emergency spill response operations. They acquire these resources on a rental basis as companies usually maintain only tier 1 spill response equipment in-house as it is not cost effective to have tier 2 and tier 3 spill response capabilities internally.
Clean Harbors
Veolia Environnement
OSRL
Desmi A/S
US Ecology
Briggs Marine & Environmental Services
MWCC
Elastec
Adler and Allan
Vikoma International
Market Segment by Regions, this report splits Global into several key Regions, with revenue, market share and growth rate of Emergency Spill Response in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), like
Europe
North America
Asia-Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Others
Split by Product Types, with revenue, market share and growth rate, can be divided into
Skimmers
Booms
Dispersants & Dispersant Products
Sorbents
Transfer Products
Radio Communication Products
Others
Split by Service Types, with revenue, market share and growth rate of each type, can be divided into
Product Rental Services
Transportation and Disposal Services
Tracking & Surveillance Services
Others
Split by applications, this report focuses on Revenue, market share and growth rate of Emergency Spill Response in each application, can be divided into
Spills in Water Body
Spills on Land
