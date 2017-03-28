Flat Glass 2017 Global Market Expected To Grow At CAGR 6.17% And Forecast To 2021
Wiseguyreports.Com Added New Market Research Report On -“Global Flat Glass Market 2017 Manufacturers Analysis, Opportunities And Growth Forecast To 2021”.PUNE, INDIA, March 28, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Flat Glass Market
Flat glass commonly comes in a sheet form and is produced in a flat state. These glass components are mainly used in the construction, automotive, solar glass, and other end-use industries. Flat glass components are used in windows, doors, facades, decorations, windshields, partitions, electronic equipment, interior fittings, and furniture. It is manufactured by the float glass process.
The analysts forecast the global flat glass market for the construction industry to grow at a CAGR of 6.17% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global flat glass market for the construction industry for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of flat glass market for the construction industry.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• APAC
• Europe
• North America
• ROW
The Global Flat Glass for the Construction Industry 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Asahi Glass
• Euroglas
• Guardian Industries
• Nippon Sheet Glass
• Saint-Gobain
Other prominent vendors
• Cardinal Glass Industries
• Central Glass
• China Specialty Glass
• DB Glass
• Fuyao Group
• Gulf Glass
• PPG Industries
• Şişecam Group
• TAIWAN GLASS
Market driver
• Increased investments in airport construction
Market challenge
• Escalating raw material prices
Market trend
• Rise in construction of new hotels and shopping malls
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Key market highlights
• Overview
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user
• Global flat glass market for construction industry by end-user
• Global flat glass market for new buildings
• Global flat glass market for retrofit buildings
• Global flat glass market for other end-uses in construction industry
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
• Global flat glass market for construction industry by geography
• Flat glass market for construction industry in APAC
• Flat glass market for construction industry in Europe
• Flat glass market for construction industry in North America
• Flat glass market for construction industry in ROW
PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Impact of drivers on key customer segments
• Market challenges
• Impact of challenges on key customer segments
PART 10: Market trends
• Rising investments in skyscrapers
• Rise in construction of new hotels and shopping malls
• Recycling of glass waste material in flat glass manufacturing process
• New advanced features
PART 11: Vendor landscape
• Competitive landscape
• Major market vendors
• Other prominent vendors
PART 12: Key vendor analysis
• Asahi Glass
• Euroglas
• Guardian Industries
• Nippon Sheet Glass
• Saint-Gobain
………..CONTINUED
