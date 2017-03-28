More Electric Aircraft Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 4% by 2021
Global More Electric Aircraft Market by Application , by Platform and by Geography - Forecast to 2021
The Global More Electric Aircraft Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2016-2021. This growth is driven due to production of next generation aircraft with more electric capabilities.
As per the MRFR analysis, the use of electrical system has reduced the overall cost, thus result in improved operation. This also helps to control emission. The challenges associated with the market are the issues with electrical power system, issues in electrical generator associated with civilian and commercial usage of more electric aircraft.
The Americas is leading the global more electric aircraft market; however the demand has increased from emerging nations such as EMEA and Asia Pacific in relation to growing demand for more electric aircraft in civil as well as military aircraft.
Key Players of More Electric Aircraft Market:
• Airbus
• Honeywell International
• Raytheon
• Safran
• The Boeing Company
• United Technologies Corporation
• Thales Group
• Zodiac Aerospace SA
• Bombardier
• TTTech Computertechnik
Study Objectives of More Electric Aircraft Market:
• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 5 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global More Electric Aircraft Market.
• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.
• To analyse the Global More Electric Aircraft Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter’s five force analysis etc.
• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).
• To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.
• To provide country-level analysis of the market for segment by types and applications.
• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.
• To track and analyse competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global More Electric Aircraft Market.
