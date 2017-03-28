Thermal Spray Market Forecasts to 2022 by Coatings and Finishing, Materials, Equipment, End-User Sector and Geography

Orbis Research

Cold Spray technology will become a mainstream thermal spray process by 2035, as opposed to it being limited to laboratories and niche applications at present

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Thermal Spray Global Market was valued at USD 7.580 billion in 2015, and it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 7.79%, to reach USD 11.893 million by 2021, during the forecast period.

The market mentioned above includes the revenue being generated from all major components of the thermal spray process, including the material, equipment and coating that is being created. A thermal spray is a group of industrial processes where micrometer-size particles of molten or semi-molten materials are propelled on the surface of the desired substrate to form a protective or decorative coating, that bonds instantly with the substrate. Thermal spray coating provides various advantages to end-users, such as lower coating cost, improved engineering performance and increased component life.

"Cold Spray technology will become a mainstream thermal spray process by 2035, as opposed to it being limited to laboratories and niche applications at present" - Marketing Executive from one of the leading company in Global Thermal Spray Market

This market is driven by many factors, such as the demand from the automotive sector, increased usage in medical devices, and replacement of hard chrome coating with thermal spray coatings. However, this market faces certain drawbacks, such as emergence of hard trivalent chrome coating, consumer trust issues regarding process reliability & consistency, and dearth of usage in developing countries. These factors may act as a roadblock to the growth of the market.

The global thermal spray market is segmented on the basis of coatings & finishing, materials, equipment, and end-user sector.

By coatings & finishing, the global thermal spray market is segmented into combustion [low velocity (wire/powder), high velocity (HVOF), and detonation] and electric energy (wire arc, plasma, and cold spray).

On the basis of materials, the global thermal spray market is segmented into coating materials and supplementary materials (auxiliary materials). The coating materials are further segmented into powders, wires/rods, and others (liquid). The powders are further drilled down into various sub segments: metal-based (pure metals & alloys, precious metals, and MCrAIY), ceramic-based [ceramic oxides (alumina, chromia, titania, zirconia, and others), cermets, and carbides], and polymers & others.

By equipment, the global thermal spray market is segmented into thermal spray coating systems, dust collection equipment, spray guns & nozzles, feeder equipment, spare parts, noise-reducing enclosures, and others.

On the basis of end-user sector, the global thermal spray market is segmented into various segments: automotive, aerospace, industrial gas turbines, energy & power, electronics, oil & gas, medical devices, and others.

By region, the market is segmented into Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle-East & Africa. Regarding country-wise consumption, the US-led the market, followed by Japan and Germany. The increased use of thermal spray techniques in the Aerospace sector in the US was the primary driving force behind the country’s market growth in 2014.

The growing use of thermal spray processes in oil & gas sector, along with the increasing demand from the Asia-Pacific region will offer numerous opportunities in the growth of the global thermal spray market.

Some of the major companies and vendors in the market include Chromalloy, Tocalo, Flame Spray Technologies, H.C. Starck, Oerlikon Metco, Praxair Surface Technologies, Treibacher, Cascadura Industrial S.A, GTV Verschleiss-Schutz, and The Fisher Barton Group (Thermal Spray Technologies).

