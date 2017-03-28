Automotive Direct Drive Motor 2017 Global Market Expected To Grow At CAGR 201.71% And Forecast To 2021
Wiseguyreports.Com Added New Market Research Report On -“Global Automotive Direct Drive Motor Market 2017 Manufacturers Analysis, Growth Forecast To 2022”PUNE, INDIA, March 28, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Automotive Direct Drive Motor Market
Electric motor is a machine that converts electrical energy into mechanical energy through the interaction of magnetic field with current. The motor mainly consists of two parts: a rotor and a stator. The motors can be categorized into direct current (DC) motor and alternating current (AC) motor based on the type of current used by the motor. AC motors are classified into synchronous or asynchronous, and DC motors are classified into brushed and brushless.
The analysts forecast the global automotive direct drive motor market to grow at a CAGR of 201.71% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automotive direct drive motor market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The Global Automotive Direct Drive Motor Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Continental
• PMW
• PROTEAN ELECTRIC
• TM4
Other prominent vendors
• Elaphe
• Kollmorgen
• Metric Mind
Market driver
• Reduced power losses with use of DDM improve driving range and performance of EVs.
Market challenge
• Rare earth material extraction causes environmental damage.
Market trend
• Automakers covering most levels of value chain and production of in-house electric motors.
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Key market highlights
• Product life cycle
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Geographical segmentation
• Market overview
• Automotive DDM market in Americas
• Automotive DDM market in APAC
• Automotive DDM market in EMEA
PART 07: Market drivers
• Increased sales of EVs in major global regions
• Reduced power losses with use of DDM improve driving range and performance of EVs
• Increased adoption of safety and comfort driving features
• Economic savings on vehicles
PART 08: Market challenges
• Unsprung weight concerns in direct drive system
• Functional safety requirements
• Cost instability of rare earth elements
• Rare earth material extraction causes environmental damage
PART 09: Market trends
• IM and other technologies with magnet-free architecture
• In-wheel micro power electronics system
• Off-wheel direct drive design
• Automakers covering most levels of value chain and production of in-house electric motors
PART 10: Vendor landscape
• Competitive benchmarking
• Other prominent vendors
PART 11: Key vendor analysis
• Continental
• Printed Motor Works (PMW)
• PROTEAN ELECTRIC
• TM4
………..CONTINUED
