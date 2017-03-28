North America Event Management Software Market is expected to reach USD 3.47 Billion by Forecast to 2022
The Event Management Software Market statistical report, published by Market Research Future contains succinct information on the Event Management Software market, segmented by applications (Corporate, Education, Association, Government, and Others) and forecast from 2016-2022.
The growing adoption of cloud platform among industries and corporates, Event Management Software Market and the increase in the number of smartphone users are driving the event management software market.
North America Corporate Event Management Software Market is expected to reach USD 3.47 Billion by 2022 with a CAGR of 14.92%
Report Analysis:
The event management software has a wide range of applications which are broadly categorized as corporates, education, association, government and others. Corporates, among all application segments, is the highest beneficiary market, due to the high number of corporate events each year.
Every company conducts seminars, conferences, or trade shows to increase its market presence and thus has requirement of such an event management software. After corporate, the education sector is the major source of revenue for event organizers as the growing number of online education programs is increasing the demand for platforms to conduct successful events or festivals.
