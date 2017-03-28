Tower Defense Game You Should Try in 2017 - Guardians: Royal Journey
Here is a td game you should try in 2017.INDIO, CALIFORNIA, US, March 28, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Among all those games published on IOS and Android platforms, causal, strategy and gambling games are game players’ prior choices in Europe and USA. Among these three types, strategy games always play a crucial role in APP STORE’s top gross ranking. Then as a branch of strategy game, tower defense game becomes pop. No wonder that after the success of popular tower defense games like Kingdom Rush, Zombies vs. Plants etc., more and more tower defense games surged into the mobile gaming market in Europe and USA. Among those newly released tower defense game in 2017, there’s a super cute one you should try. That’s Guardians: Royal Journey.
This game has a latest update on Apple APP Store on 24 February 2017.If you like cute things and accidentally you are into tower defense games, this one should be given a shot. Cute elements are all around the game. Its icon is a cute smiling mushroom. It seems like its’ telling you:”Lol, let’s have fun together. “But actually that mushroom is just what you need to protect in this game. As the updating information told, this game has 366 stages with 8 different themes. In the beginning of each stage, that cute little mushroom has 10 hearts, then several waves of monsters coming along struggling to hit little mushroom, mushroom’s heart will reduce if it’s hit by monsters. Hit by low-level monsters, mushroom will lose 1 heart; hit by boss monsters, it’ll lose 2 or even more hearts. If mushroom remain have 10 hearts after all those waves, you’ll get a 3 star record; while if mushroom got 0 heart before the end of those waves, it means you’ve failed to clear that stage. By the way, even those monsters are super cute. You can check from the following picture.
Guys who like tower defense games are fond of challenging, because it requires high strategy ability. So in order to play this game well, you should be skillful in choosing suitable towers (Well, they are so cute that I’m always confused in choosing one.) and placing them in the right places. There are two kinds of towers(24 towers in total, including 2 seldom towers which means you will be surprised after building them because you don’t know which tower it will be.) in this game, one can be built through costing coins, and the other can be built through costing magic. The most interesting thing in this game is the magic. That magic is definitely a magical thing. Not only can it build powerful towers, but also it can support some powerful items (15 items can be triggered when magic is enough) such as ICBM which can trigger full map bombing. It becomes really harder and harder to clear high level stages, but through our own strategy to win a 3 star is meaningful. You can invite and play with your Facebook and Twitter friends then you can compare scores with each other. That makes your strategy even remarkable.
Forgot to mention that this game is totally free to play. And we all know that we don’t need to charge to play such games well. If you are bored with games of war theme or match-three theme, maybe this game can give you a new gaming experience.
About Guardians:Royal Journey
Guardians：Royal Journey is a new MOE-style tower defense game developed by Haypi Co., Ltd which is also the developer of Haypi Kingdom, Haypi Dragon and Haypi Monster. It combines a joyful gaming experience with strategy. With its Q version cartoon style and casual way of playing, people of all ages can enjoy it. Strategies and skills are required in every level to decide which type of defense towers need to be built and where to build them while defending against each and every wave.
