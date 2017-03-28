Global Semiconductor Production Equipment Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
Global Semiconductor Production Equipment market competition by top manufacturers,with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer
Global Semiconductor Production Equipment market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Advantest
Applied Materials
ASML
KLA-Tencor
Lam Research
Disco
DMS
Eugene Technology
Hanmi Semiconductor
Jusung Engineering
Kookje Electric Korea
MEKTRA
Mujin
NeonTech
Nikon Instruments
Semes
Teradyne
Tokyo Electron Korea
Wonik IPS
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Semiconductor Production Equipment in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Wafer Processing
Testing Equipment
Assembly Equipment
Other Equipment
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Semiconductor Production Equipment for each application, including
Electronic Equipment
Solar Cell
Medical
Others
Table of Contents
Global Semiconductor Production Equipment Market Research Report 2017
1 Semiconductor Production Equipment Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Semiconductor Production Equipment
1.2 Semiconductor Production Equipment Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Semiconductor Production Equipment Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category) (2012-2022)
1.2.2 Global Semiconductor Production Equipment Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016
1.2.3 Wafer Processing
1.2.4 Testing Equipment
1.2.5 Assembly Equipment
1.2.6 Other Equipment
1.3 Global Semiconductor Production Equipment Segment by Application
1.3.1 Semiconductor Production Equipment Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)
1.3.2 Electronic Equipment
1.3.3 Solar Cell
1.3.4 Medical
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Global Semiconductor Production Equipment Market by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.1 Global Semiconductor Production Equipment Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Semiconductor Production Equipment (2012-2022)
1.5.1 Global Semiconductor Production Equipment Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.5.2 Global Semiconductor Production Equipment Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
7 Global Semiconductor Production Equipment Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Advantest
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Semiconductor Production Equipment Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Advantest Semiconductor Production Equipment Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Applied Materials
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Semiconductor Production Equipment Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Applied Materials Semiconductor Production Equipment Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 ASML
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Semiconductor Production Equipment Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 ASML Semiconductor Production Equipment Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 KLA-Tencor
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Semiconductor Production Equipment Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 KLA-Tencor Semiconductor Production Equipment Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 Lam Research
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Semiconductor Production Equipment Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 Lam Research Semiconductor Production Equipment Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 Disco
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Semiconductor Production Equipment Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 Disco Semiconductor Production Equipment Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 DMS
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 Semiconductor Production Equipment Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 DMS Semiconductor Production Equipment Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.8 Eugene Technology
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.8.2 Semiconductor Production Equipment Product Category, Application and Specification
7.8.2.1 Product A
7.8.2.2 Product B
7.8.3 Eugene Technology Semiconductor Production Equipment Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.9 Hanmi Semiconductor
7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.9.2 Semiconductor Production Equipment Product Category, Application and Specification
7.9.2.1 Product A
7.9.2.2 Product B
7.9.3 Hanmi Semiconductor Semiconductor Production Equipment Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.10 Jusung Engineering
7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.10.2 Semiconductor Production Equipment Product Category, Application and Specification
7.10.2.1 Product A
7.10.2.2 Product B
7.10.3 Jusung Engineering Semiconductor Production Equipment Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.11 Kookje Electric Korea
7.12 MEKTRA
7.13 Mujin
7.14 NeonTech
7.15 Nikon Instruments
7.16 Semes
7.17 Teradyne
7.18 Tokyo Electron Korea
7.19 Wonik IPS
