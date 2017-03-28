Global Portable Ultrasound Equipment Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
Summary
Global Portable Ultrasound Equipment market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
GE Healthcare
Philips Healthcare
Siemens Healthcare
Fujifilm Sonosite
Abbott Medical
BMV Technology
Boston Scientific
Hitachi Aloka Medical
Toshiba Medical Systems
Samsung Medison
Mindray Medical
Shenzhen Bestman Instrument
CHISON
Ecare
Esaote
Guangzhou Yueshen Medical Equipment
Jiangsu TONGREN Medical Electronic Technology
Wuhan Tianyi Electronic
Zhuhai Carelife Medical Technology
Zoncare
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Portable Ultrasound Equipment in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Cart-/Trolley-Based Ultrasound Equipment
Handheld Ultrasound Equipment
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Portable Ultrasound Equipment for each application, including
Hospital
Clinic
Home Care
Table of Contents
Global Portable Ultrasound Equipment Market Research Report 2017
1 Portable Ultrasound Equipment Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Portable Ultrasound Equipment
1.2 Portable Ultrasound Equipment Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Portable Ultrasound Equipment Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category) (2012-2022)
1.2.2 Global Portable Ultrasound Equipment Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016
1.2.3 Cart-/Trolley-Based Ultrasound Equipment
1.2.4 Handheld Ultrasound Equipment
1.3 Global Portable Ultrasound Equipment Segment by Application
1.3.1 Portable Ultrasound Equipment Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)
1.3.2 Hospital
1.3.3 Clinic
1.3.4 Home Care
1.4 Global Portable Ultrasound Equipment Market by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.1 Global Portable Ultrasound Equipment Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Portable Ultrasound Equipment (2012-2022)
1.5.1 Global Portable Ultrasound Equipment Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.5.2 Global Portable Ultrasound Equipment Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
…..
7 Global Portable Ultrasound Equipment Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 GE Healthcare
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Portable Ultrasound Equipment Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 GE Healthcare Portable Ultrasound Equipment Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Philips Healthcare
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Portable Ultrasound Equipment Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Philips Healthcare Portable Ultrasound Equipment Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Siemens Healthcare
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Portable Ultrasound Equipment Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 Siemens Healthcare Portable Ultrasound Equipment Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Fujifilm Sonosite
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Portable Ultrasound Equipment Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 Fujifilm Sonosite Portable Ultrasound Equipment Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 Abbott Medical
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Portable Ultrasound Equipment Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 Abbott Medical Portable Ultrasound Equipment Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 BMV Technology
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Portable Ultrasound Equipment Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 BMV Technology Portable Ultrasound Equipment Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 Boston Scientific
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 Portable Ultrasound Equipment Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 Boston Scientific Portable Ultrasound Equipment Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.8 Hitachi Aloka Medical
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.8.2 Portable Ultrasound Equipment Product Category, Application and Specification
7.8.2.1 Product A
7.8.2.2 Product B
7.8.3 Hitachi Aloka Medical Portable Ultrasound Equipment Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.9 Toshiba Medical Systems
7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.9.2 Portable Ultrasound Equipment Product Category, Application and Specification
7.9.2.1 Product A
7.9.2.2 Product B
7.9.3 Toshiba Medical Systems Portable Ultrasound Equipment Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.10 Samsung Medison
7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.10.2 Portable Ultrasound Equipment Product Category, Application and Specification
7.10.2.1 Product A
7.10.2.2 Product B
7.10.3 Samsung Medison Portable Ultrasound Equipment Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.11 Mindray Medical
7.12 Shenzhen Bestman Instrument
7.13 CHISON
7.14 Ecare
7.15 Esaote
7.16 Guangzhou Yueshen Medical Equipment
7.17 Jiangsu TONGREN Medical Electronic Technology
7.18 Wuhan Tianyi Electronic
7.19 Zhuhai Carelife Medical Technology
7.20 Zoncare
Continued....
