Royal Wood Floors educates Home Owners on The Correct Sanding Equipment for Refinishing Hard Wood Floors

Milwaukee hard wood floor company helps educate home owners on sanding equipment so hard wood floor refinishing is easier.

Royal Wood Floors specializes in hard wood floor refinishing and installing hard wood floors in the greater Milwaukee area. "After servicing or installing a new floor, we make a point of providing the following as a special series of tips for every customer in order to ensure that their floors are protected and provide that stunning hard wood beauty for as long as possible", says Keith Allman who owns Royal Wood Floors. "There are a variety of problems that can affect the beauty and life of hard wood floors and once these are isolated they can be handled properly so that the hard wood lasts for years the way it should". "We feel that by educating the home owner they can be better equipped to tackle a project themselves or will know what to ask and expect when working with professionals".

Basic & Specialty Equipment for Sanding Hard Wood Floors

The primary tools needed for sanding hard wood floors are eye, ear and respiratory protection, a drum or belt floor sander, edger sander, buffer, hand scraper, sanding block and a variety of abrasives and screen discs ranging in grit from course to fine as well as a vacuum cleaner and a broom. Drum and belt sanders are similar, the difference laying in the way that the sand paper is attached. On a drum sander, a sheet of sand paper is wrapped around the drum and secured by insertion in a diagonal slot on the drum. A belt sander, as the name suggests, uses a continuous belt of abrasive.

Edgers are hand held rotary-disc, floor-sanding machines used to sand closely around the perimeter of a room as well as in closets, on stairs and in other small areas. Harder to reach places require the use of hard scrapers and sanding blocks. The buffer, fitted with fine grit screen or abrasive discs, is used after the final cut – typically with the drum or belt sander – to blend the field and the edge. A detailed discussion of sanding equipment can be found in the National Wood Flooring Association’s technical publication under Tools of The Trade.

Drum and Belt Sanders

These are the big machines, drum and belt floor sanders, are the large heavy, walk-behind (primarily electric) sanding machines designed for high production. They are usually available in widths of 8, 10 or 12 inches. All of them have integrated dust collection systems. They are used for sanding wood over large, open areas as well as removing old stain or finish.

Buffers, Oscillating Machines and Multi-Disc Machines

The buffers use circular sanding paper, screens, pads or polishing brushes and the size varies from 13 to more than 22 inches in diameter and these walk-behind type machines abrade the floor in a circular pattern. Buffers for floor sanding run at lower speeds and are used for floor sanding, screening, screening between finish coats, and low speed buffing. Some models are designed for dedicated use as either sanders or polishers – be sure to match the main machine with your application. These machines are available with or without integrated dust-collection systems. One of the primary uses of these machines is to blend drum or belt sander and edge marks to get rid of the picture frame effect around a room.

