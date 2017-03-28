Molten Salt Solar Energy Thermal Storage & Concentrated Solar Power Market is Forecasted to Grow at CAGR 24.30% Upto2022
report focuses on major leading industry players with information such as company profiles product picture and specifications,sales,share & contact informationPUNE, INDIA, March 28, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Molten Salt Solar Energy Thermal Storage and Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Market Research Report 2016 is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the CSP market. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2017 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. The global market for CSP is expected to reach about $9541.13 million by 2022 from $3215.85 million in 2017, registering a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 24.30% during the analysis period, 2017-2022.
The report provides a basic overview of the CSP industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. And development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures.
Then, the report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specifications, sales, market share and contact information. What’s more, the CSP industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed.
This report studies CSP focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with Installation, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering
BrightSource Energy
Abengoa
Areva
Acciona
ESolar
SolarReserve
Wilson Solarpower
Novatec
Shams Power
ACWA
SUPCON
Thai Solar Energy
Sunhome
Market Segment by Regions, this report splits Global into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of CSP in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), like
North America
Europe
China
Southeast Asia
India
Split by Product Types, with production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, can be divided into
Parabolic Trough Systems
Power Tower Systems
Dish/Engine Systems
Others
Split by applications, this report focuses on consumption, market share and growth rate of CSP in each application, can be divided into
Generate Electricity
Industrial Heating
Other
In a word, the report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.
