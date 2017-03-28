Armondo Adams & Redemption Prepare To Released "Good God" On April 4th, 2017

A Busy 2016 with Over Forty Appearances and The Single "In Love With You Jesus" April 4th,2017 The Single 'Good God" Will Hit Radio Stations Across The Country

Armondo Adams & redemption Is Exactly Where The Label Thought They Would Be At This Stage Of The Relationship. We Believe 2017 Will Be A Break Out Year.” — Lamorris S. Richardson

MERIDIAN, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Armondo Adams declares God is raising up an army that will take this generation to greater expectations. A generation to carry the word and the message of Christ Crucified in songs that lead the world to Redemption. This is the clear heart touching message of the ministry of Armondo Adam & Redemption. Their vocal delivery reaches beyond ability and gift, they are anointed by God to bless the deep parts of your heart. Approachable personalities makes them loved from the daycare to the streets the group has won numerous 1st place awards including the Luther Barnes Fall Classics, two times New Wave Quartet Group by the American Quartet Gospel Convention. Redeemed Records Inc. now proudly presents The Groups Second Single from the forth coming album "Grace & Favor" (August 2017) entitled "Good God". This fresh upbeat single which features the talented, soulful vocals of Kareem Jackson of the group Connection! Of Houston Texas, has all the markings of a fan favorite. It will be released April 4th, 2017. Redeemed Records President, Lamorris S. Richardson States that Armondo Adams & Redemption Is Exactly Where The Label Thought They Would Be At This Stage Of TheIr Relationship. We Believe 2017 Will Be A Break Out Year.

Armondo Adams Video "Free"