Celebrated Actor, David Naughton Inspires Actors at Talent INC Canada's National Conference
David Naughton from the horror film classic, An American Werewolf in London speaks with actors from across Canada at Talent INC Canada's annual conference.
"David is extremely generous and loves actors. We are very grateful that he took the time out of his hectic film schedule to be with us", said Doug Sloan co-founder of Talent INC Canada in Toronto, Canada.
David spoke to the actors in attendance about perseverance, rejection and professionalism. Who better to make these points than a celebrated actor who has had such a vibrant career.
When asked by actor Kurt Logan if Mr. Naughton had any advice for the actors from Talent INC Canada he smiled slyly and said, "Yes! Go see my films!"
All joking aside, David told the students to, "Keep your enthusiasm. That is what has been infectious here for me to watch".
David has several projects he is working on at the moment. He will be playing himself in the upcoming TV movie "Sharknado 5", and he also just finished working on "The Hatred" and "Do It or Die".
When asked if he had any advice for anyone thinking about attending Talent INC Canada he had this to say, "There's a lot of talent here! People who are doing really wonderful stuff and who are committed to being actors. So come with an open mind and a lot of energy and you will have a great time".
"I really appreciate how David didn't sugar-coat the industry and talked about rejection and dedication. I left his workshop with a better sense of self-determination", claimed actress Dawn Cooper, who was inspired by David's presentation.
Talent INC Canada has already begun lining up their special guests for next year's conference which will take place in February of 2018. This will mark the 7th annual event for Talent INC Canada.
"We really want to thank all of our corporate sponsors who make memorable guests like David Naughton possible", chimed John Stevens.
"Corporate sponsors like Concord Specialty Pharmacy, Trinity Catering and Boom Breakfast and Company really make our guest line up sizzle with excitement", he added.
Co-founders Doug Sloan and and John Stevens are traveling across the country throughout 2017 introducing actors to their training programs.
