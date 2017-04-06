TeraGanix Announces Its EM-1 Microbial Products Now Available At White River Growpro Hydroponics & Gardening Supply
Effective Microorganisms® Available at Vermont Location
White River Growpro carries a variety of products including high-intensity grow lights, natural & organic fertilizers, hydroponics equipment, growing media, soil, water purification systems, fans, containers, natural & organic pesticides, and grow tents. As part of their product offering they started carrying TeraGanix EM-1 Microbial Inoculant. They also added a couple other products so they could offer the Probiotic Wellness Garden to their customers. TeraGanix EM-1 Microbial Inoculant is part of the Probiotic Wellness Garden, a complete garden kit that includes Gro-Kashi, Malibu Compost, and a sub-irrigated planter called EarthBox®. All you need to do is add seeds and water! The units are highly efficient in water and loaded with probiotics. There is no need for any other fertilizers. Any excess runoff is loaded with bioremediating microbes, making it beneficial runoff. The water efficiency of these units allow you to grow using 1/3 of the water of traditional growing beds. There are also benefits in yield and nutrient density when growing with a Probiotic Wellness Garden.
Kendall loves the simplicity and multiple benefits the Probiotic Wellness Garden offers. "Nutrient runoff has become a big topic of concern, as has bioaccumulation of pesticides and nasty chemicals in medical cannabis. With the PWG any runoff is beneficial to our environment, and it gives us pure clean medicine that is good for our health. As a hydroponic store owner it is challenging, because there are always those guys who love their salty bottled nutrients. So while we certainly carry all the bottles you see in traditional hydro stores, we do our best to steer people towards organic practices. We showcase the PWG prominently in the front of our store as a low-maintenance, pure system", says Kendall.
EM-1 Microbial Inoculant has been on the market for over 30 years. It was originally developed in Okinawa, Japan by Dr. Teruo Higa and is now made in over 90 locations worldwide. EM-1 does not contain any genetically modified ingredients and is OMRI Listed without restrictions. It is also registered for sale in California through the California Department of Food And Agriculture and is an approved Organic Input Material. In 2016, EM-1 Microbial Inoculant was also certified by Clean Green as an approved product for cannabis production. EM-1 Microbial Inoculant is a naturally fermented live microbial product that contains dozens of metabolites including amino acids, enzymes, bio-available vitamins, co-enzymes, bacteriocins, and minerals that sustain and promote beneficial microbes and support plant and soil health.
TeraGanix is the exclusive distributor for authentic Effective Microorganisms® products in the continental United States and Canada. For dealer inquiries, please contact TeraGanix.
