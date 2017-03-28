FOXGATE AT ISLIP – Groundbreaking Ceremony Announced
Construction is in Overdrive on Pool, New PhaseCENTRAL ISLIP, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Foxgate at Islip team is busy taking the next steps in the development of the 184-unit private residential community. In this latest chapter, construction of the Clubhouse, Phase II balconies, Gatehouse and Phase III building at the 25-acre site has kicked into overdrive.
According to Mike Puntillo, Managing Partner of Foxgate at Islip and builder of the complex, the groundbreaking ceremony celebrating the construction of the Clubhouse will be March 31st.
The event will take place at 10:00 AM on the grounds of the future clubhouse. Local dignitaries and other high profile figureheads will be in attendance.
Since taking over the Sales Office in late June, Laffey Real Estate has brokered the sale of the available units in Phase II. Today, over 70% of the units are either occupied or scheduled to close within the next few weeks. The remaining 9 units have seen increased foot traffic at the fully furnished models.
A late addition to the design elements in the community, construction of balconies in Phase II is complete. Going forward, all second level units will have balconies as a standard design feature.
New construction on Phase III is in full swing. Progress is commencing as footings are already being poured at the first three of seven buildings that, when finished, will offer 56 spacious residential units. Scheduled completion for this phase is Summer 2018. Base price begins at $280,000.
Progress on the Clubhouse, a focal point of Foxgate at Islip’s community, is also underway. The new Clubhouse incorporates a design which pays homage to the historic firehouse that once existed in this location. When complete, the 4,600 sq ft clubhouse will feature an outdoor heated swimming pool, shower facilities, fully-equipped fitness center, lounge and ballroom. The outdoor amenities include walking trails featuring scenic ponds, fountains and a walking bridge have been incorporated into the planning of the community.
Lastly, during the waning days of winter, a new safety feature was installed at the entrance to Foxgate at Islip. The security Gate House utilizes a vehicle tag activated by remote reader to accommodate residents entering and exiting the community. Visitors and delivery trucks must utilize the keypad to contact residents in order to gain access to the grounds. The gatehouse will be operational 24-hours a day.
When complete, Foxgate at Islip will be home to 184 individual residences. Foxgate at Islip features two bedroom, two bathroom, central air conditioned condominium units, equipped with premium appliances, wood cabinetry throughout and full amenities. These spacious units offer either full-height basements or upper loft areas overlooking a room with 19-foot vaulted ceilings. Fully-decorated models are open for viewing; call 631-761-8546 or visit www.foxgateislip.com
About Foxgate at Islip
Foxgate at Islip is a 184-unit, luxury condominium community located on Eastview Drive and Lowell Avenue in the hamlet of Central Islip. The community encompasses 25 acres of professionally landscaped grounds, located minutes from the beach, the LIE, Southern State Parkway and the LIRR. For more information, please visit www.foxgateislip.com or call 631-761-8546.
About Laffey Real Estate
Laffey Real Estate is one of the largest privately held independent family-owned residential real estate firms on Long Island with a network of over 400 agents in 13 offices throughout Nassau, Western Suffolk and Queens Counties. Their global partnership with Leading Real Estate Companies of the World and Luxury Portfolio, extends their reach to more than 50 countries worldwide. The firm is a full-service provider offering expertise in sales, rentals, relocation, mortgage, developments and title insurance to the marketplace. The cutting-edge technology supporting field agents, premium brand identity and industry-leading tools embody best in class standards. Consumers trust in the Laffey Real Estate name to provide tools and resources that help navigate the process of buying and selling residential real estate in any economic environment. Consistently ranked in the top 10% of the brokers locally and as a Top 500 Broker in the US based on the 2015 Real Trends reports, Laffey Real Estate has an exceptional
Foxgate at Islip September 2016