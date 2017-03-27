EZEPO ANNOUNCES FULLY REDESIGNED EMAIL OPT-OUT MANAGEMENT PLATFORM

Stay compliant and save hours every week with a company that adapts to your existing tech

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, March 27, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Managing your email unsubscribe list has been the marketing equivalent of eating your veggies – done with a grimace on your face… or not at all. (Except, um, instead of being punished by mom and dad, you’ve got legal costs looming over your head.)

That is, until Ezepo came along and totally changed the game.

Collect opt-outs. Stay compliant. Protect your brand. Since 2012, Ezepo has been providing opt-out and suppression list management to dozens of networks and advertisers. That’s, like, 674 years in the tech world, right? Now, Ezepo’s unveiling its completely redesigned SaaS platform, based on superior industry experience and with best-in-class features you won’t find anywhere else.

Ezepo’s web-based software is built upon industry-leading, cloud-based architecture. It sets a new standard for opt-out management that includes controls for marketing, security, data and affiliates. And it’s all based on decades of industry experience and a passion for making compliance easy.

“When my online marketing company moved to a new platform that required an additional email marketing compliance solution,” Ezepo founder/managing director Laura Belzer said, “I saw it as a creative challenge – and I love creative challenges. Instead of using a third-party solution, I decided to build a tool with my technology team.” Soon after, Ezepo was born.

Ezepo works with anyone who sends commercial email, from companies expanding from Constant Contact or MailChimp to those who want to adapt Ezepo as enterprise application software – and anyone in between. It’s like part of your tech team, but more affordable (and way faster).

“I used to have to manually export the records from my website and email out to my affiliates. Now everything is automated and my time is spent doing things to help me grow my business,” said client Adam Sthay, CEO of publishing company Pub Club Leads.

Ezepo coordinates data across multiple platforms. Are you also working with phone number opt-outs? Ezepo is the only solution that not only supports them, but can work with mixed data. Other highlights: advanced opt-out data linking; subscriber feedback with the original email and a non-compliance audit trail; faster data uploads/downloads.

Ezepo (www.ezepo.com) based in the San Francisco bay area is SaaS web-based technology for managing commercial email unsubscribe requests and suppression lists. Ezepo protects brands as a solution for complying with opt-out regulations and works with all email marketing platforms. Founded in 2012 by a team of industry veterans, Ezepo is praised for its simple to use interface and advanced technology.

Intrigued? To learn more, please <a href="http://www.ezepo.com">contact</a> us.