College For Every Student Introduces 435 Rural Students to Higher Education Pathways and Careers
Students from 13 schools in New York state gathered Tuesday, March 21, at the CFES summit with 70 college representatives and local industry leaders to gain knowledge about college payment options, courses required to pursue specific careers, and the realities involved to succeed in different fields.
“We have found that the CFES Sophomore Summit ignites and strengthens rural student interest in higher education,” said Rick Dalton, president and CEO of College For Every Student. “By providing a local venue to explore, network and speak face-to-face with college representatives and business professionals, the summit enables students to access critical information, which they might not otherwise obtain. Through these experiences, students also develop and solidify their understanding of course requirements and career options.”
Fields represented at the summit included education, culinary arts, criminal justice and sports management; accounting, health care and other STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) specialties were also addressed. Representatives provided information about the 64 institutions in the state of New York education system, as well as private, military and technical institutions.
Through breakout sessions, students heard presentations, asked questions and interacted with peers from other schools. Students also participated in a college-and-career industry fair where they visited booths to get firsthand information about higher education institutions and business sectors.
About College For Every Student
College For Every Student (CFES) is a global leader helping K-12 students from low-income rural and urban communities become college and career ready. CFES has helped 100,000 students since 1991, and today supports 25,000 students through partnerships with schools, businesses and colleges in 30 states and Ireland. The CFES Program engages students in three core practices — Mentoring, Leadership Through Service, and Pathways to College and Career — that raise aspirations, and develop, grit, teamwork, resilience, leadership and other Essential Skills, advancing social and educational uplift. (www.collegefes.org)
