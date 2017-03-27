ABELES & HEYMANN DEBUTS FIRST EVER – KOSHER FOR PASSOVER FRESH REFRIGERATED UNCURED PREMIUM BEEF FRANKFURTERS

WITH NO ADDED NITRATES & NITRITES AND REDUCED FAT & SODIUM;COMPLETE LINE HAS NO FILLERS, IS GLUTEN FREE & KOSHER AND KOSHER FOR PASSOVER

HILLSIDE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

With Passover almost upon us and everyday sports events and parties in full swing, now is the perfect time for your friends and family to enjoy the complete line of Glatt Kosher Abeles & Heymann hot dogs as well as deli meats. Choosing the right line of hot dogs just got easier.

Abeles & Heymann, makers of award-winning premium kosher hot dogs and deli, offers healthier choices for your holiday and party celebrations - with the debut of the first ever fresh refrigerated uncured, no nitrates or nitrites added all-beef frankfurters, as well as lower sodium and fat options. These juicy, plump and heathier hot dogs have no fillers, are gluten-free, Kosher and Kosher for Passover. The company also has a great new look and feel on the package but with all the great taste they are known for.

“Uncured hot dogs are a very hot trend in America and we are proud to make the best tasting Hot dogs with many options for our consumer,” Says Seth Leavitt, CEO of Abeles & Heymann. “Years of development and refinement have made this into the best kosher uncured hot dog on the market today.”

The exciting line up for Passover as well as all your everyday holiday and sports events includes:

• New A&H Uncured Premium Beef Hot Dogs are low in fat and & sodium with no artificial nitrates or nitrites. They are available in regular and mini sizes. The regular size have a SRP of $8.79 and are available in 12 oz packages with 7 hot dogs per package. The cocktail size are $8.79 per package, and come in a 10 oz package with about 30 mini-hot dogs.

• New A&H Uncured Premium Beef Hot Dogs with no artificial nitrates & nitrites, have a SRP of $8.79 per package. They are available in 12 oz packages with 7 hot dogs in a package.

• New A&H No Nitrate Reduced Fat & Sodium Beef Knockwurst, with a SRP of $8.79. They are available in 12 oz packages with 4 knockwurst per package.

Also in the product line A&H has:

• Beef Chipotle Franks, Mini Cocktail Franks, Knockwurst and a Complete line of Salami and Cured Meats and Sliced Deli

A& H are consistently voted as the “Top Dog” in America because they are produced in small batches, use only premium quality ingredients and are slow cooked to perfection. The complete line of products has been made using old world recipes to ensure the superb taste and quality the company has been known for since 1954. The products always are packaged with purity of ingredients that meet the highest standards Abeles & Heymann premium deli products can be found at Costco and BJ’s, national chain supermarkets such as Stop & Shop, Shoprite, Kroger, Ralph’s, and Acme, as well as independent kosher stores coast to coast. www.abeles-heymann.com

About Abeles & Heymann.

In 1954, Oscar Abeles & Leopold Heymann opened a butcher store in Washington Heights, NY known as Abeles & Heymann. In 1997 Seth Leavitt and his attorney cousin David Flamholz bought out Mr. Heymann and his wife Sophie. Heymann, the only surviving partner, stayed on for over a year to teach the two young guys how to make a hot dog among other things, in the Bronx facility.

Since then the family-run company has moved to a state-of-the art facility in New Jersey, and has seen an over tenfold increase in sales. To grow the business even further, Abeles & Heymann partnered with the manufacturing arm of an Israeli Kibbutz, (Maadany Yehiam, makers of the Hod Golan line of turkey products) and presently produces over 1,000 tons of quality glatt kosher deli a year. In addition to its no nitrate added, reduced-fat and lower-sodium hot dogs, the company produces all-beef hot dogs, beef fry, kishka, cervelat, knockwurst, and cocktail franks, as well as salami, chipotle franks, corned beef and pastrami.

“All Abeles & Heymann products are certified glatt kosher by the Orthodox Union (OU), Kehillah Kashrus and Rabbi Yecheil Babad. For additional information about Abeles & Heymann, or to use their store locator, go to: www.abeles-heymann.com. Like them on FB https://www.facebook.com/abeles.heymann/ , and follow them on Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/abelesheymann/

