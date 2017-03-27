The SDR Show Welcomes Former Fox News Anchor Juliet Huddy Tonight at 9pm EST/6pm PST
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, March 27, 2017
The SDR Show Welcomes Former Fox News Anchor Turned Rock Journalist Juliet Huddy Live Tonight at 9pm EST/6pm PST
NEW YORK (March 27, 2017) — Popular New York City podcast, The SDR Show, hosted by rock radio personality Ralph Sutton and comedian Big Jay Oakerson, will welcome former Fox News anchor turned rock journalist Juliet Huddy, live, in-studio tonight at 9pm EST/6pm PST.
Huddy, who spent nearly two decades in television, as both a highly-rated network news anchor and national talk show host, has interviewed everyone from Condoleeza Rice to the Kardashians. She filed a high-profile, sexual harassment lawsuit against Fox News TV talk show host and author Bill O’Reilly last year and settled in January 2017. Currently Huddy has currently traded her news anchor duds for a leather and now hosts heavy metal show, “Blonde and Crossbones,” with comedian and VH1’s “That Metal Show” host Don Jamieson.
“We are very excited to talk to Juliet Huddy, a fellow rock n roller and former Fox News host after Bill O'Reilly scandals, and various Fox News craziness. She's moved away from news, and gone full-fledged into rock n roll mode,” says Ralph Sutton, “She’s a woman after my own heart. We will talk sex, rock and much more.”
Fans can listen to tonight’s interview live on www.thesdrshow.com/live or they can hear and see it live on www.gasdigitalnetwork.com.
Fans may follow the lovely Ms. Huddy on Twitter at https://twitter.com/JulietHuddyTV and on https://blondeandcrossbones.com.
The SDR Show can be followed on Twitter at https://twitter.com/TheSDRShow. To follow Big Jay Oakerson, go to https://twitter.com/bigjayoakerson; to follow Ralph Sutton, go to https://twitter.com/iamralphsutton.
About The SDR Show:
The SDR Show (short for Sex, Drugs and Rock-N-Roll) delivers everything its name implies: featuring candid interviews with some of the world’s most interesting characters, from Top 10 Billboard artists such as Living Colour, Gene Simmons, Dee Snider and Tesla to internationally acclaimed porn stars like Lisa Ann, Kendra Sunderland and Jessa Rhodes. The show is hosted by rock radio personality Ralph Sutton and comedian Big Jay Oakerson. From superstar DJs to world-renowned authors, comedians and celebrities, podcasting has become a mainstay in today’s entertainment industry, and in such a saturated digital market, creating a show that makes the charts and catches attention from the onset is almost unheard of. Combining three of America’s hottest topics, The SDR Show has picked up a momentum that usually requires months of heavy promotion, making a name for itself by going where few dare to tread – completely uncensored and thoroughly satisfying. For more information, visit http://www.TheSDRShow.com.
