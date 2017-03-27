CellSmart POS Offers Industry Leading Pricing on Cellphone Store POS Systems

CellSmart POS, a provider of point-of-sale systems designed for mobile device retailers, offers industry-leading pricing on its POS systems and packages.

MOUNT VERNON, NY, USA, March 27, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If there’s one thing that most point-of-sale systems have in common, it’s a large expense. CellSmart POS, an industry-leading provider of POS services, has announced its pricing, which shatters industry standards and makes cellphone store-specific POS systems more affordable than ever before.

When you purchase your POS equipment as a bundle, you’ll receive a hefty discount.

The three packages are as follows:

Basic Package: Wired scanner, an electronic drawer, and an Epson thermal receipt printer.

Secured Package: Wired scanner, an electronic drawer, Epson thermal receipt printer and a fingerprint scanner, to make employee verifications a breeze!

Corporate Package: Wired scanner, an electronic drawer, Epson thermal receipt printer, a fingerprint scanner and a Dymo label printer, to print repair labels, used device labels and inventory barcodes for items without barcodes.

CellSmart POS provides everything a wireless retailer would need to manage and grow their cellphone business. The CellSmart POS team understands that wireless retailers need to keep accurate inventory and process transactions safely to reduce losses and maximize profits. That’s why they offer outstanding, high-quality equipment at some of the lowest prices in the industry – especially when you choose the basic, secured, or corporate POS bundles.