Metal Supermarkets Now Open in Kelowna, BC
Metal Supermarkets, the world's largest supplier of small quantity metals, opened its 86th store on March 27, 2017 in Kelowna, British Columbia.KELOWNA, BC, CANADA, March 27, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metal Supermarkets, the world’s largest supplier of small quantity metals, opened its 86th store on March 27, 2017 in Kelowna, British Columbia. At Metal Supermarkets (Kelowna) local customers now have access to any size, shape or grade of metal, cut to size and with no minimum order quantity.
"Metal Supermarkets Kelowna is our 23rd store in Canada and the sixth in the province of British Columbia," said Stephen Schober, President and CEO of Metal Supermarkets. "Our increased presence means that Kelowna area businesses can enjoy the same speed, variety and convenience that Vancouver and Victoria customers have benefitted from for many years."
Metal Supermarkets (Kelowna) serves a wide variety of businesses and customers including tool and die shops, manufacturers, machinists, maintenance managers, fabricators, machine shops, contractors, construction companies, military, healthcare, education and other government departments, as well as hobbyists and home owners.
Metal Supermarkets stores stock a diverse selection of metal types including hot-rolled steel, cold-rolled steel, stainless steel and aluminum in a wide variety of shapes including bar, tube, sheet, plate and more. The new store also offers value-added services such as production saw-cutting, shearing and same-day delivery.
Metal Supermarkets (Kelowna) is owned and operated by franchisee Troy Trottier. "I am excited to bring Metal Supermarkets to Kelowna, servicing the interior of BC including the Okanagan valley. I look forward to helping businesses and consumers get the metal they need quickly, cut to their exact specifications," said Troy.
Call 236-361-0310 or email kelowna@metalsupermarkets.com to contact Metal Supermarkets (Kelowna) or to request a quote.
About Metal Supermarkets (Kelowna)
Address (Open to Public):
104-2350 Acland Road
Kelowna, BC, V1X 6N6
Hours: Monday to Friday 8:00am to 5:00pm; Saturday 9:00am to 1:00pm
Phone: 236-361-0310
Email: kelowna@metalsupermarkets.com
Website: http://www.metalsupermarkets.com/kelowna/
Franchisee: Troy Trottier
About Metal Supermarkets
Metal Supermarkets, known worldwide as The Convenience Stores for Metal, is the world's largest small-quantity metal supplier with 86 brick-and-mortar stores across the US, Canada and United Kingdom. We sell a wide variety of metals including Aluminum, Hot-Rolled Steel, Cold-Rolled Steel, Stainless Steel, Alloy Steel, Galvanized Steel, Tool Steel, Brass, Bronze and Copper. We offer value-added services such as Production Cutting, Shearing, Punching and more. Our staff are highly-specialized and will help you find the metal you need. We are metal experts and have been providing quality customer service and products since 1985.
Michael Marchionda
Metal Supermarkets
1-905-362-8235
email us here