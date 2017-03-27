Meet and Greet Guide for the Spring 2017 EGM Connect 3D Virtual Tradeshow

Teresa Lopez - Innovative Financier and Crowdfunding Expert Paul Grahovac of BUILDSMART Dan Chiras - Instructor & Prolific Author

We now live in a time where it is possible to have all the modern conveniences without paying any energy bills. Meet the pioneers who help make it happen.” — Ken Riead - Executive Host of EGMC3D Tradeshows

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 27, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- How often does a person get to communicate with the pioneers in any industry, especially in an industry that can help reduce or eliminate one of the second largest expenses for home ownership; utility bills. The Spring 2017 EGM Connect 3D Virtual Tradeshow has many of these individuals available inside their 3D booths with innovative products and technologies on display.Can a super insulated passive house (aka Passiv Haus) actually cost less to build than a conventional home? Paul Grahovac of BUILDSMART prefab passive house panels can explain why this is possible plus he is also featured speaker in the virtual auditorium.Has obtaining financing for an advanced clean energy or off-grid project been a problem? Teresa Lopez of GEM-Green Energy Money has financed multiple advanced residential projects when others couldn’t or wouldn’t by using innovative financing options such as energy mortgages and crowdfunding.Don’t know where to start gathering information about clean energy, off-grid food producing greenhouses and more? Dan Chiras, author of 36 books about sustainable living, renewable energy and natural home construction, has his books available in the virtual bookstore. Plus he offers a free sample course inside the virtual auditorium about high-performance, off-grid Chinese greenhouses.Looking for help in designing a residential or commercial on-site clean energy system? Bob Solger of the Solar Design Studio offers assistance for all aspects of a clean energy system installation and information is readily available inside his Host Home booth.Want more? Information about smart home products and technologies, electric & hybrid vehicles, advanced heating, cooling and ventilation systems and more is available inside the Spring 2017 EGM Connect 3D Virtual Tradeshow platform. Create a virtual avatar and walk around the tradeshow floor to gather information anytime, 24 hours a day/seven days a week.The live version of the Spring 2017 EGM Connect 3D Virtual Tradeshow is scheduled for April 6th through 8th, 2017 and there is no fee to register as an attendee. Please visit EGMConnect3D.com to gain complimentary access to this valuable information and contacts.The theme for the Spring 2017 show is "Going Off the Grid" and there are a handful of booths still available for innovative product manufacturers and representatives. Exhibitor information about silver, gold and platinum level booths available at: http://EGMConnect.com

Visiting the EGM Connect 3D Virtual Tradeshow Platform 2 Minute Video