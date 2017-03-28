Corey M. Baylor Joins Star Mountain Capital as Strategic Advisor
Corey M. Baylor will be joining in a newly created role dedicated to strategic value creation for Star Mountain's portfolio companies
Mr. Baylor has had a distinguished 25-year career in providing strategic advice, financing corporations and principal investing. Most recently, Mr. Baylor operated as an independent sponsor and advisor focusing on small & medium-sized businesses. Prior to 2015, Mr. Baylor spent more than 23 years advising private equity sponsors on developing and financing investments in operating companies across a variety of industries and company sizes most recently as a Managing Director at Merrill Lynch & Co. followed by Bank of Montreal’s BMO Capital Markets. At Merrill Lynch he was a member of the firm’s Mergers and Acquisitions Fairness Opinion Committee and a rotating member of the Equity Commitment Committee. He began his career in the Investment Banking Department of Kidder, Peabody & Co.
Mr. Baylor holds a Master in Business Administration from Harvard Business School and a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from Howard University. Mr. Baylor currently serves on the Board of Trustees for the Brooklyn Children’s Museum and is a founding member of the Acquisitions Committee of the Studio Museum in Harlem.
“Corey brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and relationships to help Star Mountain add additional value to our direct portfolio companies as well as to our indirect portfolio companies as part of our partner fund manager relationships,” said Brett Hickey, Star Mountain’s Founder & CEO. “We are excited to have Corey join to focus on this important part of Star Mountain’s strategic and active value proposition for its portfolio companies and investors.”
“I am thrilled to join Star Mountain, which has built a distinctive platform and ecosystem where scale driven resources can be delivered to help companies grow and maximize value for investors,” said Corey Baylor. “Having worked at Merrill Lynch with Star Mountain’s longstanding team members Chris Birosak and Angel Morales, I was attracted by the strong corporate culture and opportunity to leverage my skills and experience to help add value to a large network of high quality small and medium-sized businesses where I believe my experience and relationships will be able to help create material value for business owners and investors.”
Chris Birosak (a Star Mountain Partner & Investment Committee Member) has over 30 years of leveraged lending and private equity experience at firms including Merrill Lynch (later Bank of America Merrill Lynch) where he oversaw $6 billion of private equity investments and over $15 billion in financings. Angel Morales (a Star Mountain Senior Advisor) has over 20 years of private equity experience at Merrill Lynch (later Bank of America Merrill Lynch).
ABOUT STAR MOUNTAIN
Investing in the Growth Engine of America ® – Star Mountain Capital is a thought leader and specialized lower middle-market asset management firm. It has a differentiated business model and “Collaborative Ecosystem” including its three-channel approach to investing into small and medium-sized businesses via Direct Investments, Strategic Primary Fund Investments and Secondary Fund Investments.
Star Mountain Charitable Foundation is a New York not-for-profit 501(c)3 focusing on improving lives through Economic Development (including job creation, education and internships) and Health & Wellness (including cancer research).
