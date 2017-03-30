Steinway Lyngdorf™ Appoints Distributor for Switzerland and the Marine Market in Germany

Torsten Steinbrecher, CEO Genesis Marine Division and Lars Omme, CSO, Director Global Sales, Steinway Lyngdorf Rico Voegeli, CEO Genesis Technologies AG and Lars Omme, CSO, Director Global Sales, Steinway Lyngdorf

Genesis Technologies AG and Marine Division offer full service sales and support to regional and marine integrators

SKIVE, DENMARK, March 30, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Steinway Lyngdorf, designers and manufacturers of high performance digital sound systems that combine design artistry and the finest craftsmanship with perfected technology has announced the appointment of Genesis Technologies AG as their distributor for Switzerland and in Germany for the Marine Market effective immediately.

Founded by Peter Lyngdorf and based in Denmark, Steinway Lyngdorf is the result of a visionary ambition and uncompromising commitment – a shared dream which brings together Steinway & Sons, makers of the world's finest pianos for over 160 years, and Peter Lyngdorf, one of the most forward-thinking audio innovators of our time.

Genesis has become a leading supplier of premium technology in the high-end residential and marine market throughout Europe since the organization was founded in 2007, supporting manufacturers and select integrators with project consulting, regional design centers and tech support services. Genesis offers products in the distributed audio and home cinema markets as well as the home automation and control arena, making them an ideal distribution partner for Steinway Lyngdorf in these critical territories.

"We're delighted to include Steinway Lyngdorf in our portfolio of high quality speakers," said Torsten Steinbrecher, CEO of Genesis Marine Division. "This brand's peerless performance and reputation makes it a perfect choice for installations on large yachts, often exceeding 65 meters. That's the segment where we see enormous potential. The brand in itself provides a quality that we are convinced our customers in the marine market are looking for."

Peter Lyngdorf has led some of the most significant audio breakthroughs the world has ever seen and heard. Prior to Steinway Lyngdorf he owned several prominent high-end companies, including Snell Acoustics, NAD Electronics and Gryphon Audio. At Snell, he developed the world’s first full-range DSP room-correction device. And he gave the world the first fully digital amplifier, the Millennium, in 1998.

“Working with a respected distributor such as Genesis, we anticipate increasing our brand visibility and establishing relationships with key integrators throughout Switzerland and the Marine Marketplace,” explained Lars Omme,CSO, Director Global Sales. “Our loudspeaker solutions address the needs of discerning consumers for nearly all applications and we look forward to a successful venture with the team at Genesis,” added Omme.

About Steinway Lyngdorf:

The World´s Finest Audio Systems

Steinway & Sons audio products—designed and manufactured in Denmark since 2005 by Steinway Lyngdorf—are the world’s finest audio systems. From the smallest electronic component to the grandest speaker, every product in the Steinway Lyngdorf line is pure perfection. As with our partners Steinway & Sons, with a system from Steinway Lyngdorf you will experience the extraordinary.

About Genesis Technologies:

Genesis Technologies AG is a highly specialized, vertical A/V distributor, which has built a reputation as an exclusive outlet for the equipment of many well-known brands. Project consulting and after-sales services in close cooperation with experts and professional system integrators make up the focus of the business. Genesis Technologies market experience ranges from public parks, galleries and luxurious estates to yachts and private passenger aircraft, including VIP cabin accessories right up to the Airbus A340. Genesis has recently launched their new marine division GMD | Genesis Marine Division in Germany, focusing exclusively on the fast growing Marine Business.

