DISTREE Middle East invites retailers, distributors and vendors to enter 2017 MERA initiative awards
Liam McSherry, Marketing Director at DISTREE Events
Closing date of April 29th to submit entries
• In-Store Experience of the Year
http://retailacademy.distree-me.com/Home/retailer_store.aspx
• Customer Promotion of the Year
http://retailacademy.distree-me.com/Home/retailer_customer.aspx
• Product Launch of the Year
http://retailacademy.distree-me.com/Home/retailer_product.aspx
• Marketing Initiative of the Year
http://retailacademy.distree-me.com/Home/retailer_nominate.aspx
All vendors, distributors, retailers and e-tailers operating in the Middle East are eligible to submit an entry for any or all of the four submission-based awards. Companies can submit their entry packs online. All entries will be evaluated by a VIP Jury of independent channel experts during DISTREE Middle East 2017, with the winners announced at the event’s Gala Dinner on Tuesday, May 9th.
Liam McSherry, Marketing Director at DISTREE Events, said: “We actively encourage all retailers, e-tailers, distributors and vendors to submit entries for these awards. It is a fantastic opportunity for marketing and PR teams to showcase a company’s achievements during the last 12 months.”
“The quality of entries continues to rise year after year,” he added. “The Middle East consumer tech retail channel continues to innovate and find new ways to engage with and excite customers. We’re seeing exciting new product categories emerging and we’re also seeing greater deployment of omnichannel strategies in the region.”
Last year’s awards saw Sharaf DG collect the coveted In-Store Experience of the Year award for retail innovations rolled out at its Times Square outlet in Dubai. Electro received the Marketing Initiative of the Year accolade for the amount of coverage generated as a result of its new store opening in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
The Customer Promotion of the Year award went to Acer for a product launch in association with Jumbo. The Product Launch of the Year award was a tie with CTRONIQ and Touchmate both recognised for successful new tablet launches in association with retailers Lulu and Carrefour respectively.
McSherry added: “This year will see us celebrate the 10th anniversary of the MERA Awards at DISTREE Middle East. They have become a benchmark for excellence in the Middle East retail channel. The consumer tech channel is packed with highly creative professionals who are always looking for new and innovative ways to generate demand. We can’t wait to start assessing this year’s initiative award entries from across the region.”
DISTREE Middle East 2017 is a trade-focused event that unites consumer technology brands with the regional go-to-market ecosystem. Participants can pre-schedule one-on-one meetings with other delegates attending the event, enabling them to target specific markets or channels for their product portfolio. For more information on DISTREE Middle East 2017, visit www.distree-me.com. Follow @DISTREE_MidEast for event updates on Twitter.
About DISTREE Events
DISTREE Events specialises in the planning, organisation, staging and management of ICT & CE channel events. DISTREE Events is a Paris−based company owned by Infopro Digital. The team at DISTREE Events has successfully organised such events for more than a decade, gathering more than 10,000 senior executives from 160 countries during that time. DISTREE Events spans the entire EMEA region, Asia-Pacific and Latin America with employees based in Paris, Dubai, Moscow, London and Singapore. For more information, visit www.distree.com or follow us on Twitter @DISTREE_Events
Liam McSherry
DISTREE Events
+ 33 1 40 33 33 60
email us here