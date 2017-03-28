Paige Whitmire of Cognitive Change to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

If you adhere to the principles of ‘Trust, Listen, and Communicate,’ you will be successful navigating change in both your personal and professional life.” — Paige Whitmire

SOUTHLAKE, TEXAS, USA, March 28, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The only constant in life is change. Successful organizations are agile, embracing change from the C-suite to the mailroom and back. Unfortunately for many organizations today, their culture eats their strategy for breakfast. When leaders and their teams don’t trust each other, don’t actively or intuitively listen, and don’t effectively communicate, organizations struggle to meet their goals.

For over 20 years, Paige Whitmire has helped organizations successfully embrace transformational change. Today, Whitmire is the founder of Cognitive Change, specializing in working with both individuals and organizations on leadership development and embracing change. Cognitive Change partners with trailblazers and organizational executives to improve culture, performance and self-fulfillment through trust, active listening and effective communication, which she refers to as TLC Leadership.

“In an environment of constant change, the core principles of ‘Trust, Listen, and Communicate’ are the basis for building strong leaders and change management practices at any level across industries,” says Whitmire. “Very few individuals have all three of these skills naturally. While simple, they need to be developed and continuously kept top of mind. When you have all three present, you have an individual who can serve as a powerful leader in any setting.”

Cognitive Change’s mission is to shape and inspire exceptional current and future leaders to reach their full potential through a unique approach that encompasses leadership development, practices in change management and coaching.

“My focus on change management dates to my experience in corporate America,” says Whitmire. “I realized that you can have the best strategy in the world, but if the people needed to support the change were not on board, it would never be successful. I believe, if you adhere to the principles of ‘Trust, Listen, and Communicate,' you will be successful navigating change in both your personal and professional life.”

Whitmire is publishing Success in the Face of Change, which describes Cognitive Change’s TLC Leadership Model. The book offers a back-to-basics approach of building trust, listening and communicating and shows the necessity of leadership when we experience change in our lives.

“I have a genuine passion for developing, inspiring and empowering others,” says Whitmire. “I want to see more great ideas come to life and be successful. I’m proud to have created something I truly believe in. I’ve made these changes, and now I can help others do the same.”

