Merchant Services Provider Helps MATCH-Listed Merchants Process Credit Card Payments

MerchACT announces focus on specialized payment processing solutions to help high risk merchants bring business back online

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Merchant account services provider MerchACT has announced a merchant account services program focused on merchants placed on the MATCH list. The MATCH (Member Alert to Control High Risk Merchants) list is a compilation of businesses and business owners who have had their merchant accounts terminated. As a result, these businesses are deemed high risk, making it extremely difficult to obtain a new merchant account by an acquiring bank. The new program focus by MerchACT provides support and payment processing services to these merchants, who otherwise face a death sentence for their business.

“We’ve worked with many MATCH-listed and high risk merchants over the last 14 years, and our goal is to help these merchants get re-established after termination,” said Jared Ronski, Co-Founder of MerchACT. “Despite the growing popularity of e-commerce, many of these card-not-present merchants are designated as high-risk and subsequently terminated. Another issue is that the average bank cannot keep up with emerging technologies like Bitcoin and as a result, merchants in those industries are lumped into the high risk category simply because their industry is not understood.”

MerchACT works with high risk merchants to review their current payment processing situation, discuss growth projections and volume and put together a plan to help them achieve their goals. The differentiator between MerchACT and other high risk payment processors is that MerchACT also provides ongoing support to ensure that clients’ merchant accounts remain in good standing. MerchACT acts as an advisor for any issues that arise for merchants moving forward and provides ongoing consultation about industry trends and best practices.

“We live and breathe high risk merchant accounts,” said Ronski. “This segment is misunderstood and we work to bridge that understanding gap between our clients and banks. We provide high volume and offshore processing solutions to merchants as well as a payment gateway, fraud tools and chargeback reduction strategies to help our merchants maintain reliable, stable payment processing capabilities.”

About MerchACT

MerchACT specializes in bridging the gap between impactful merchant payment solutions and the merchants who need them most. For over a decade, we have provided merchants of all kinds - from traditional merchants to those operating under more complex business models - with streamlined payment processing solutions tailored to meet their needs. MerchACT specializes in the placement and ongoing management of high risk and other complex merchant accounts that are not served by traditional processors.