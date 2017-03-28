The Global Restaurant Investment Forum 2017 will address ‘The Food Revolution’ impacting the business of restaurants

Global Restaurant Investment Forum 2017 Laurent Plantier, Founder, FrenchFood Capital Martin Sherwood, Partner, Enterprise Investment Partners LLP

Experts from across the world descend on Dubai from 10-12 April to discuss investment, trends, challenges and opportunities in the dynamic F&B industry

DUBAI, BRITISH COLUMBIA, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 28, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creating a ‘Food Culture’, ‘Redefining F&B’, and the emerging ‘ Food Revolution ’ are set to be among the hot topics at this year’s Global Restaurant Investment Forum 2017 (GRIF), the annual networking and intelligence event for the international restaurant and hospitality community, powered by Michelin and set to kick-off on 10 April in Dubai.GRIF, which will be held from 10-12 April 2017 at Fairmont The Palm and attract more than 300 industry professionals, will assess the global landscape for growth, analyse consumer behaviour and review the investment and behavioural trends impacting the business of F&B.Jennifer Pettinger-Haines, Managing Director, Middle East, Bench Events, organiser of GRIF, said: “Our roster of expert speakers is set to deep dive into the issues at the heart of the international restaurant industry , debating current trends with a view to forecasting the future potential of this exciting, evolving sector”.Ahead of the event, Laurent Plantier, Founder, FrenchFood Capital, who is speaking at GRIF on the session ‘Adding Value as an Investor’, asserted: “Today, we don’t eat the same way we used to do and tomorrow we won’t eat the same way we do today. It’s why it can be said that we are facing a ‘Food Revolution’.“There are three drivers behind this,” continued Plantier. “Firstly, the world is facing limited resources for a fundamental requirement - by 2050, more than nine billion people will need to eat every day. Secondly, the food journey must adapt to new lifestyles, and thirdly, there is an ever-increasing desire to eat better”.Martin Sherwood, Partner, Enterprise Investment Partners LLP, who will address the topic of ‘The Financiers: Evaluating an Investment’, added: “Other changes include the relentless demand for novelty and new ideas; the focus on specialist cuisine; the huge growth in dietary restrictions, i.e. gluten-free and the ever-increasing awareness of the individual ingredients of a given dish”.As well as the macro perspective, GRIF provides a platform to discuss F&B investment opportunities in diverse markets across the world, with Iran, Africa, China and Middle East all under the spotlight at this year’s forum.Emilia Shi, Partner at Dentons Shanghai Office, will provide an update on recent transactions in the F&B sector in China in her session ‘Spotlight on China’ and advise on the region’s market dynamics and perceived barriers of entry.“It is important to note that China has a huge market potential, but at the same time, this emerging economy does not understand that its unique business environment can also be prohibitive to business, and I will provide solutions to this,” commented Shi.In another session, Soumobroto Ganguly, Deputy Managing Director, Genesis Group Nigeria will review ‘Investment Trends in Africa’.“Urban Africa is ripe for active investments in the food and beverage sector; and especially in the restaurants / food service business,” observed Ganguly.GRIF 2017 will feature a stimulating conference programme that will debate these trends and markets in depth, as well as offering interactive culinary tours, vibrant networking receptions, and a franchise master class.Speakers at this year’s event said the networking opportunities GRIF provides are essential forums for anyone operating or investing in the business of F&B.Erik Nissen Johansen, Creative Director & Founder, Stylt Trampoli, speaking at GRIF on the topic of ‘Smart Design’, commented: “Running a restaurant is a complex business and it can be difficult to see the larger perspective, especially with regards to your own operation. Conferences such as GRIF are an important opportunity to take a step back and get a bird’s-eye view, and of course to get inspiration for development and growth”.Dedicated to sharing best practice and innovative insights, the impressive line-up of speakers for the 2017 edition of GRIF also includes Amir Nahai, CEO Global Food & Beverage, AccorHotels; Gwendal Poullenec, Director International Development, Guide Michelin; Stuart Gillies, Chief Executive Officer, Gordon Ramsay Group; Nick Schapira, International Strategy & Development Director, Jamie Oliver Restaurant Group and Martin Morales, Founder, Ceviche and Andina in London.To view the programme in full, visit www.restaurant-invest.com Contact: Frances Barton, Media Relations Director, In2 Consulting.com; frances@in2consulting.com; +971 4 455 8500; +971 50 650 3900Notes to EditorsAbout the Global Restaurant Investment Forum (GRIF)Launched in 2014, GRIF is an annual event for the restaurant and hospitality community. 