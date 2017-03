Global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with capacity, production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 27, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) IndustryDescriptionWiseguyreports.Com Adds “Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022” To Its Research DatabaseThe Global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Market Research Report 2017 is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) market. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2017 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.This report studies Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) in Global market, especially in USA, Europe, China, Asia (Exclude China), focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with capacity, production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, coveringArmstrongMannington MillsTarkettNOX CorporationLG HausysCongoleumMohawkGerflorForboBeaulieuRiLMetroflorMillikenPolyflorKarndeanParterreSnmo LVTHailide New MaterialTaide Plastic FlooringRequest for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1125203-global-luxury-vinyl-flooring-lvt-market-research-report-2017 Market Segment by Regions, this report splits Global into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) in these regions, from 2011 to 2022 (forecast), likeUSAChinaEuropeAsia (Exclude China)Split by Product Types, with production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, can be divided intoDecorative Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT)Functional Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT)Split by applications, this report focuses on consumption, market share and growth rate of Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) in each application, can be divided intoCommercial useResidential useIn a word, the report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/1125203-global-luxury-vinyl-flooring-lvt-market-research-report-2017 Table of Contents1 Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Market Overview 11.1 Product Overview and Scope of Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) 11.2 Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Segment by Types 21.3 Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Segment by Applications 31.3.1 Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Consumption Market Share by Applications in 2016 31.3.2 Commercial Use 41.3.3 Residential Use 41.4 Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Market by Regions 51.4.1 USA Status and Prospect (2011-2022) 51.4.2 China Status and Prospect (2011-2022) 61.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2011-2022) 71.4.4 Asia (Exclude China) Status and Prospect (2011-2022) 81.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) (2011-2022) 92 Global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Market Competition by Manufacturers 10....7 Major Manufacturers Analysis of Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) 437.1 Armstrong 437.1.1 Company Profile 437.1.2 Product Picture and Specifications 447.1.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue 447.1.4 Contact Information 457.2 Mannington Mills 457.2.1 Company Profile 457.2.2 Product Picture and Specifications 467.2.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue 477.2.4 Contact Information 487.3 Tarkett 487.3.1 Company Profile 487.3.2 Product Picture and Specifications 497.3.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue 507.3.4 Contact Information 517.4 NOX Corporation 517.4.1 Company Profile 517.4.2 Product Picture and Specifications 527.4.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue 537.4.4 Contact Information 537.5 LG Hausys 547.5.1 Company Profile 547.5.2 Product Picture and Specifications 547.5.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue 557.5.4 Contact Information 567.6 Congoleum 567.6.1 Company Profile 567.6.2 Product Picture and Specifications 577.6.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue 577.6.4 Contact Information 587.7 Mohawk 597.7.1 Company Profile 597.7.2 Product Picture and Specifications 597.7.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue 607.7.4 Contact Information 617.8 Gerflor 617.8.1 Company Profile 617.8.2 Product Picture and Specifications 637.8.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue 637.8.4 Contact Information 647.9 Forbo 647.9.1 Company Profile 647.9.2 Product Picture and Specifications 657.9.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue 657.9.4 Contact Information 667.10 Beaulieu 667.10.1 Company Profile 667.10.2 Product Picture and Specifications 677.10.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue 687.10.4 Contact Information 697.11 RiL 697.11.1 Company Profile 697.11.2 Product Picture and Specifications 707.11.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue 717.11.4 Contact Information 717.12 Metroflor 727.12.1 Company Profile 727.12.2 Product Picture and Specifications 737.12.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue 737.12.4 Contact Information 747.13 Milliken 747.13.1 Company Profile 747.13.2 Product Picture and Specifications 757.13.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue 767.13.4 Contact Information 777.14 Polyflor 787.14.1 Company Profile 787.14.2 Product Picture and Specifications 797.14.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue 807.14.4 Contact Information 807.15 Karndean 817.15.1 Company Profile 817.15.2 Product Picture 827.15.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue 7.15.4 Contact Information 837.16 Parterre 837.16.1 Company Profile 837.16.2 Product Picture 847.16.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue 847.16.4 Contact Information 857.17 Snmo LVT 857.17.1 Company Profile 857.17.2 Product Picture 867.17.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue 867.17.4 Contact Information 877.18 Hailide New Material 877.18.1 Company Profile 877.18.2 Product Picture and Specifications 887.18.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue 897.18.4 Contact Information 907.19 Taide Plastic Flooring 907.19.1 Company Profile 907.19.2 Product Picture 917.19.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue 927.19.4 Contact Information 92