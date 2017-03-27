Global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with capacity, production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturerPUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 27, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Industry
Description
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022” To Its Research Database
The Global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Market Research Report 2017 is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) market. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2017 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report studies Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) in Global market, especially in USA, Europe, China, Asia (Exclude China), focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with capacity, production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering
Armstrong
Mannington Mills
Tarkett
NOX Corporation
LG Hausys
Congoleum
Mohawk
Gerflor
Forbo
Beaulieu
RiL
Metroflor
Milliken
Polyflor
Karndean
Parterre
Snmo LVT
Hailide New Material
Taide Plastic Flooring
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1125203-global-luxury-vinyl-flooring-lvt-market-research-report-2017
Market Segment by Regions, this report splits Global into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) in these regions, from 2011 to 2022 (forecast), like
USA
China
Europe
Asia (Exclude China)
Split by Product Types, with production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, can be divided into
Decorative Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT)
Functional Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT)
Split by applications, this report focuses on consumption, market share and growth rate of Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) in each application, can be divided into
Commercial use
Residential use
In a word, the report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.
Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/1125203-global-luxury-vinyl-flooring-lvt-market-research-report-2017
Table of Contents
1 Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Market Overview 1
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) 1
1.2 Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Segment by Types 2
1.3 Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Segment by Applications 3
1.3.1 Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Consumption Market Share by Applications in 2016 3
1.3.2 Commercial Use 4
1.3.3 Residential Use 4
1.4 Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Market by Regions 5
1.4.1 USA Status and Prospect (2011-2022) 5
1.4.2 China Status and Prospect (2011-2022) 6
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2011-2022) 7
1.4.4 Asia (Exclude China) Status and Prospect (2011-2022) 8
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) (2011-2022) 9
2 Global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Market Competition by Manufacturers 10
....
7 Major Manufacturers Analysis of Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) 43
7.1 Armstrong 43
7.1.1 Company Profile 43
7.1.2 Product Picture and Specifications 44
7.1.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue 44
7.1.4 Contact Information 45
7.2 Mannington Mills 45
7.2.1 Company Profile 45
7.2.2 Product Picture and Specifications 46
7.2.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue 47
7.2.4 Contact Information 48
7.3 Tarkett 48
7.3.1 Company Profile 48
7.3.2 Product Picture and Specifications 49
7.3.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue 50
7.3.4 Contact Information 51
7.4 NOX Corporation 51
7.4.1 Company Profile 51
7.4.2 Product Picture and Specifications 52
7.4.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue 53
7.4.4 Contact Information 53
7.5 LG Hausys 54
7.5.1 Company Profile 54
7.5.2 Product Picture and Specifications 54
7.5.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue 55
7.5.4 Contact Information 56
7.6 Congoleum 56
7.6.1 Company Profile 56
7.6.2 Product Picture and Specifications 57
7.6.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue 57
7.6.4 Contact Information 58
7.7 Mohawk 59
7.7.1 Company Profile 59
7.7.2 Product Picture and Specifications 59
7.7.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue 60
7.7.4 Contact Information 61
7.8 Gerflor 61
7.8.1 Company Profile 61
7.8.2 Product Picture and Specifications 63
7.8.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue 63
7.8.4 Contact Information 64
7.9 Forbo 64
7.9.1 Company Profile 64
7.9.2 Product Picture and Specifications 65
7.9.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue 65
7.9.4 Contact Information 66
7.10 Beaulieu 66
7.10.1 Company Profile 66
7.10.2 Product Picture and Specifications 67
7.10.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue 68
7.10.4 Contact Information 69
7.11 RiL 69
7.11.1 Company Profile 69
7.11.2 Product Picture and Specifications 70
7.11.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue 71
7.11.4 Contact Information 71
7.12 Metroflor 72
7.12.1 Company Profile 72
7.12.2 Product Picture and Specifications 73
7.12.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue 73
7.12.4 Contact Information 74
7.13 Milliken 74
7.13.1 Company Profile 74
7.13.2 Product Picture and Specifications 75
7.13.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue 76
7.13.4 Contact Information 77
7.14 Polyflor 78
7.14.1 Company Profile 78
7.14.2 Product Picture and Specifications 79
7.14.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue 80
7.14.4 Contact Information 80
7.15 Karndean 81
7.15.1 Company Profile 81
7.15.2 Product Picture 82
7.15.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue 82
7.15.4 Contact Information 83
7.16 Parterre 83
7.16.1 Company Profile 83
7.16.2 Product Picture 84
7.16.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue 84
7.16.4 Contact Information 85
7.17 Snmo LVT 85
7.17.1 Company Profile 85
7.17.2 Product Picture 86
7.17.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue 86
7.17.4 Contact Information 87
7.18 Hailide New Material 87
7.18.1 Company Profile 87
7.18.2 Product Picture and Specifications 88
7.18.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue 89
7.18.4 Contact Information 90
7.19 Taide Plastic Flooring 90
7.19.1 Company Profile 90
7.19.2 Product Picture 91
7.19.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue 92
7.19.4 Contact Information 92
Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1125203
Continued...
Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)
Norah Trent
wiseguyreports
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here