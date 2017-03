Global Omega-3 Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Omega-3 -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 27, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Omega-3 IndustryDescriptionWiseguyreports.Com Adds “Omega-3 -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022” To Its Research DatabaseThe Global Omega-3 Consumption Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023 is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Omega-3 market. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2017 through 2023. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. The global market for Omega-3 is expected to reach about 147 K MT by 2023 from 106 K MT in 2016, registering a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.72% during the analysis period, 2016-2023.Scope of the Report:This report focuses on the Omega-3 in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and China and South America. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report coversDSMBASFEPAXGolden OmegaTASAOmega ProteinCrodaMarine IngredientsGC RieberPolarisAuqiKinomegaSkunyXinzhouAnti-CancerSinomegaOrkla HealthLYSIAker BioMarineOLVEA Fish OilsSolutexHuatai Biopharm IncHofseth BioCareNippon Suisan KaishaKD PharmaShandong Yuwang PharmaceuticalMarket Segment by Regions, regional analysis coversNorth America (United States, Canada and Mexico)Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Norway)ChinaSouth America (Peru and Brazil)Market Segment by Type, coversMarine Omega-3Algae Omega-3Market Segment by Applications, can be divided intoDietary SupplementsFortified Food and BeverageInfant FormulaPharmaceuticalsPet FoodsOthers There are 14 Chapters to deeply display the global Omega-3 market.Chapter 1, to describe Omega-3 Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Omega-3, with sales, revenue, and price of Omega-3, in 2015 and 2016;Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2016;Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Omega-3, for each region, from 2012 to 2017;Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8, to analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;Chapter 9 and 10, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2012 to 2017;Chapter 11, Omega-3 market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;Chapter 12, 13 and 14, to describe Omega-3 sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.Table of Contents1 Market Overview 11.1 Omega-3 Introduction 11.2 Market Analysis by Type 31.2.1 Marine Omega-3 31.2.2 Algae Omega-3 41.3 Market Analysis by Applications 41.3.1 Dietary Supplements 61.3.2 Fortified Food and Beverage 71.3.3 Infant Formula 81.3.4 Pharmaceuticals 81.3.5 Pet Foods 91.4 Market Analysis by Regions 101.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico) 101.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Norway) 121.4.3 China Status and Prospect (2012-2023) 151.4.4 South America (Brazil and Peru) 151.5 Market Dynamics 161.5.1 Market Opportunities 161.5.2 Market Risk 161.5.3 Market Driving Force 171.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 172 Manufacturers Profiles 202.1 DSM 202.1.1 Company Profile 202.1.2 Omega-3 Product Description 212.1.3 DSM Omega-3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share 212.2 BASF 222.2.1 Company Profile 222.2.2 Omega-3 Product Description 232.2.3 BASF Omega-3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share 242.3 Epax 242.3.1 Company Profile 242.3.2 Omega-3 Product Description 252.3.3 Epax Omega-3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share 262.4 Golden Omega 262.4.1 Company Profile 262.4.2 Omega-3 Product Description 272.4.3 Golden Omega Omega-3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share 282.5 TASA 282.5.1 Company Profile 282.5.2 Omega-3 Product Description 292.5.3 TASA Omega-3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share 302.6 Omega Protein 302.6.1 Company Profile 302.6.2 Omega-3 Product Description 322.6.3 Omega Protein Omega-3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share 322.7 Croda 332.7.1 Company Profile 332.7.2 Omega-3 Product Description 342.7.3 Croda Omega-3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share 352.8 Marine Ingredients 352.8.1 Company Profile 352.8.2 Omega-3 Product Description 362.8.3 Marine Ingredients Omega-3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share 372.9 GC Rieber 372.9.1 Company Profile 372.9.2 Omega-3 Product Description 382.9.3 GC Rieber Omega-3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share 392.10 Polaris 392.10.1 Company Profile 392.10.2 Omega-3 Product Description 402.10.3 Polaris Omega-3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share 402.11 Auqi 412.11.1 Company Profile 412.11.2 Omega-3 Product Description 422.11.3 Auqi Omega-3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share 422.12 Kinomega 422.12.1 Company Profile 422.12.2 Omega-3 Product Description 432.12.3 Kinomega Omega-3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share 452.13 Skuny 452.13.1 Company Profile 452.13.2 Omega-3 Product Description 462.13.3 Skuny Omega-3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share 462.14 Xinzhou 472.14.1 Company Profile 472.14.2 Omega-3 Product Description 482.14.3 Xinzhou Omega-3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share 492.15 Anti-Cancer 492.15.1 Company Profile 492.15.2 Omega-3 Product Description 502.15.3 Anti-Cancer Omega-3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share 502.16 Sinomega 512.16.1 Company Profile 512.16.2 Omega-3 Product Description 522.16.3 Sinomega Omega-3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share 522.17 Orkla Health 532.17.1 Company Profile 532.17.2 Omega-3 Product Description 542.17.3 Orkla Health Omega-3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share 54