Global Omega-3 Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
Description
The Global Omega-3 Consumption Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023 is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Omega-3 market. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2017 through 2023. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. The global market for Omega-3 is expected to reach about 147 K MT by 2023 from 106 K MT in 2016, registering a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.72% during the analysis period, 2016-2023.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Omega-3 in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and China and South America. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
DSM
BASF
EPAX
Golden Omega
TASA
Omega Protein
Croda
Marine Ingredients
GC Rieber
Polaris
Auqi
Kinomega
Skuny
Xinzhou
Anti-Cancer
Sinomega
Orkla Health
LYSI
Aker BioMarine
OLVEA Fish Oils
Solutex
Huatai Biopharm Inc
Hofseth BioCare
Nippon Suisan Kaisha
KD Pharma
Shandong Yuwang Pharmaceutical
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Norway)
China
South America (Peru and Brazil)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Marine Omega-3
Algae Omega-3
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Dietary Supplements
Fortified Food and Beverage
Infant Formula
Pharmaceuticals
Pet Foods
Others
There are 14 Chapters to deeply display the global Omega-3 market.
Chapter 1, to describe Omega-3 Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;
Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Omega-3, with sales, revenue, and price of Omega-3, in 2015 and 2016;
Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2016;
Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Omega-3, for each region, from 2012 to 2017;
Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8, to analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;
Chapter 9 and 10, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2012 to 2017;
Chapter 11, Omega-3 market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;
Chapter 12, 13 and 14, to describe Omega-3 sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview 1
1.1 Omega-3 Introduction 1
1.2 Market Analysis by Type 3
1.2.1 Marine Omega-3 3
1.2.2 Algae Omega-3 4
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications 4
1.3.1 Dietary Supplements 6
1.3.2 Fortified Food and Beverage 7
1.3.3 Infant Formula 8
1.3.4 Pharmaceuticals 8
1.3.5 Pet Foods 9
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions 10
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico) 10
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Norway) 12
1.4.3 China Status and Prospect (2012-2023) 15
1.4.4 South America (Brazil and Peru) 15
1.5 Market Dynamics 16
1.5.1 Market Opportunities 16
1.5.2 Market Risk 16
1.5.3 Market Driving Force 17
1.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 17
2 Manufacturers Profiles 20
2.1 DSM 20
2.1.1 Company Profile 20
2.1.2 Omega-3 Product Description 21
2.1.3 DSM Omega-3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share 21
2.2 BASF 22
2.2.1 Company Profile 22
2.2.2 Omega-3 Product Description 23
2.2.3 BASF Omega-3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share 24
2.3 Epax 24
2.3.1 Company Profile 24
2.3.2 Omega-3 Product Description 25
2.3.3 Epax Omega-3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share 26
2.4 Golden Omega 26
2.4.1 Company Profile 26
2.4.2 Omega-3 Product Description 27
2.4.3 Golden Omega Omega-3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share 28
2.5 TASA 28
2.5.1 Company Profile 28
2.5.2 Omega-3 Product Description 29
2.5.3 TASA Omega-3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share 30
2.6 Omega Protein 30
2.6.1 Company Profile 30
2.6.2 Omega-3 Product Description 32
2.6.3 Omega Protein Omega-3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share 32
2.7 Croda 33
2.7.1 Company Profile 33
2.7.2 Omega-3 Product Description 34
2.7.3 Croda Omega-3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share 35
2.8 Marine Ingredients 35
2.8.1 Company Profile 35
2.8.2 Omega-3 Product Description 36
2.8.3 Marine Ingredients Omega-3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share 37
2.9 GC Rieber 37
2.9.1 Company Profile 37
2.9.2 Omega-3 Product Description 38
2.9.3 GC Rieber Omega-3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share 39
2.10 Polaris 39
2.10.1 Company Profile 39
2.10.2 Omega-3 Product Description 40
2.10.3 Polaris Omega-3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share 40
2.11 Auqi 41
2.11.1 Company Profile 41
2.11.2 Omega-3 Product Description 42
2.11.3 Auqi Omega-3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share 42
2.12 Kinomega 42
2.12.1 Company Profile 42
2.12.2 Omega-3 Product Description 43
2.12.3 Kinomega Omega-3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share 45
2.13 Skuny 45
2.13.1 Company Profile 45
2.13.2 Omega-3 Product Description 46
2.13.3 Skuny Omega-3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share 46
2.14 Xinzhou 47
2.14.1 Company Profile 47
2.14.2 Omega-3 Product Description 48
2.14.3 Xinzhou Omega-3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share 49
2.15 Anti-Cancer 49
2.15.1 Company Profile 49
2.15.2 Omega-3 Product Description 50
2.15.3 Anti-Cancer Omega-3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share 50
2.16 Sinomega 51
2.16.1 Company Profile 51
2.16.2 Omega-3 Product Description 52
2.16.3 Sinomega Omega-3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share 52
2.17 Orkla Health 53
2.17.1 Company Profile 53
2.17.2 Omega-3 Product Description 54
2.17.3 Orkla Health Omega-3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share 54
Continued...
