Global Real Estate Licence Adds WorkoutScripts To The Online Business Platform
“Knowledge means nothing if you are unable to use it,” says Tariq Khursheed, CEO of GREL. “We sometimes we the smartest people living on welfare because they can’t communicate properly. WorkoutScripts is a combination of science and technology which is designed to combat this. With WorkoutScripts, you get hundreds and hundreds of neurolinguistic scripts which you can practice, practice, practice to internalize the right messaging. At the same time, you get feedback in real estate on your version so you can improve your speech delivery.” he added.
Whether you are a real estate agent, a property developer or an investor, there will be important meetings in which your you will need to confidently communicate your message, convince the other party, and make more money. This might be a buyer or seller for an agent, a business partner for an investor, or a sales representative talking to potential buyers. In all of these scenarios, WorkoutScripts helps you use the right words at the right time and in right way to increase your chances of success.
About Global Real Estate Licence:
GREL is a California-based organization that provides real estate training, licencing and guidelines to real estate professionals around the world. The online business platform by GREL helps users build their real estate knowledge, enhance skills, and properly brand their business for success. Real estate licence editions provided by GREL are designed to help real estate professionals understand the property market, master the skills required for success, and implement robust strategies required for success in real estate. Visit our website to learn more about Global Real Estate Licence: https://www.grel.org
