Electric Fuse Industry Global Production,Growth,Share,Demand and Applications Market Research Report to 2021
Electric Fuse 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 4.42% and Forecast to 2021
The analysts forecast the global electric fuse market to grow at a CAGR of 4.42% during the period 2017-2021.
A fuse prevents electricity overload that protects electrical and electronic devices connected to the circuit. Electric fuses have different applications and the voltage requirement for each of these applications is different.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global electric fuse market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report covers the demand for electric fuses from different end-user industries.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Electric Fuse Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• ABB
• Bel Fuse
• Eaton
• Littelfuse
• Mersen
Other prominent vendors
• AVX Corporation
• Bourns
• Fuji Electric
• Legrand
• Mitsubishi Electric
• Schneider Electric
• SCHURTER
• Siemens
Market driver
• Expanding construction industry
Market challenge
• Increasing use of circuit breakers
Market trend
• Growth in adoption of automotive electronics
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
Market overview
Top-vendor offerings
PART 03: Market research methodology
Research methodology
Economic indicators
PART 04: Introduction
Key market highlights
PART 05: Market landscape
Market overview
Market size and forecast
Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user
Market overview
Global electric fuse market by power sector
Global electric fuse by automotive sector
Global electric fuse market by electrical and electronics sector
Global electric fuse market by industrial sector
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
Market overview
Electric fuse market in APAC
Electric fuse market in Americas
Electric fuse market in EMEA
PART 08: Market drivers
PART 09: Market challenges
PART 10: Impact of drivers and challenges
PART 11: Market trends
Vendor landscape
Other prominent vendors
………..CONTINUED
