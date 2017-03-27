e-Paper Display Market Trends 2017, Growth Forecast 2024

Global Market Insights, Inc.

"U.S. ePaper Display Market held the largest industry share in 2015, owing to its increased awareness and high adoption in distinct application segments."

Key ePaper Display Market players are Displaydata Ltd., Gamma Dynamics LLC, Kent Displays Inc., LANCOM Systems GmbH, Xerox Corporation, Zekon Inc., Pervasive Displays Inc., LG, and Sony Corporation.” — Global Market Insights, Inc.

OCEAN VIEW, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Global e-Paper Display Market size will be fueled by wide viewing angle and its ability to show clear pictures even in the presence of direct incident sunlight. e-Paper displays are increasingly utilized owing to their extensive applications that include e-newspapers, e-books, and digital and portable signage applications.

The utilization of flexible plastic foils in e-paper displays has enabled the users to effortlessly fold the screen in accordance with consumers’ needs. Along with flexibility, these solutions are featured with lighter weight, low fragility, and extended durability, the prominent factors attributing to higher market penetration during the forecast timeframe. Moreover, technological advancements that provide low power consumption, effortless reading, and vibrant screens are expected to propel the overall e-paper display market demand.

Request for an in-depth table of contents for this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-toc/upcoming/1225

e-Paper display application ranges are not limited to e-readers and include industrial sectors such as marketing, retail, warehousing, travel, and healthcare. These devices have witnessed an extensive adoption in the retail market as an efficient alternative to conventional paper shelf labels. Shelf labels can be electronically updated with price, product, and special offers thus enabling vendors to save cost.

e-Paper display technologies have a very low refresh rate as compared to other low-power technologies such as LCD, which compels the users to avoid implementing these for applications, where high scalability is required. These screens illustrate the shadow of an image when they are refreshed, thus the screen is flashed with black & white color when a new image is loaded. This technical drawback is expected to present a growth challenge for e-paper display market over the forecast timeframe.

Lack of technological awareness regarding these technologies across all the regional segments is anticipated to hinder the overall market growth. Easy availability of alternative paper signage, low cost, and easy availability of workforce to update labels in retail, specifically in the economically stabilizing countries are likely to hamper the e-paper market size through 2024.

These devices consume no power while displaying a static image and require energy inputs only when the image is required to be changed, making e-paper products considerably efficient than the available alternatives. Pigments used are like ink printing technologies, which have a wide viewing angle, and are less harmful to eyes. Moreover, these solutions do not require any backlight during normal daytime viewing and continue to show images even after there is no power. These features offered by the devices to consumers are expected to present potential growth opportunities for e-paper display market share.

Major screen types include flat screen, foldable screen, curved screen, and bendable screen. Foldable screens are expected to display the highest growth rate as compared to other screen types owing to its advanced features such as increased flexibility, robust applications, and enhanced durability. Additionally, e-paper display technology can be bifurcated into non-emissive and bi-stable devices.

On the basis of applications, e-paper display market can be segmented into mobile displays, public signage, e-books, wearable technology, electronic pricing labels, electronic billboards, bus/train station timetable, general signage, and electronic paper magazines. Retail labels and digital signage used for promoting products and services held the largest business share and is expected to dominate over the coming years owing to the increased retail market inclination towards digital products. Moreover, consumer electronics including e-books and wearable technology is expected to present significant growth prospects over the forecast timeframe.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/1225

U.S. e-paper display market held the largest industry share in 2015, owing to its increased awareness and high adoption in distinct application segments. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing regional segment due to the large untapped consumer base, evolving digital habits, and early technology adopting regions such as China, Korea, and Japan. Moreover, advancements in technology and increasing concerns towards environmental impacts of consumer electronics are anticipated to fuel the overall e-paper display market.

Some of the major market players include Displaydata Ltd., Gamma Dynamics LLC, Kent Displays, Inc., LANCOM Systems GmbH, Xerox Corporation, Zekon, Inc., Pervasive Displays, Inc., LG, and Sony Corporation. e-paper display market value chain comprises many participants other than manufacturers that include vendors, suppliers, consultants, and online retailers, who contribute to the value addition of end products.

Growing advancements in the product category and high involvement of small and large players in developing e-displays are expected to present a huge opportunity for the e-paper display market. For instance, in February 2017, an e-ink tablet was introduced featuring Raspberry Pi Zero and Linux operating system. In January 2017, E-ink established partnership with Texan, a leading plastic packaging solution provider, to produce e-paper solutions for cosmetic and pharmaceutical segment applications.

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.