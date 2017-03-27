Surveying Equipment 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 7% and Forecast to 2021
PUNE, INDIA, March 27, 2017
The analysts forecast the global surveying equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 7% during the period 2017-2021.
Surveying is the technology of detecting the relative position of a point that is at the surface of the earth (or above or below the surface of the earth). There are different types of surveying techniques like geodetic surveys, cadastral surveys, engineering surveys, aerial surveys, mining surveys, and hydrographic surveys.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global surveying equipment market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the demand for surveying equipment.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• APAC
• Europe
• North America
• ROW
The report, Global Surveying Equipment Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Kongsberg Gruppen
• Raytheon
• TOPCON
• Trimble
Other prominent vendors
• Teledyne Technologies
• Thales
• Faro Technologies
• Hexagon AB
• Ohmex
• Valeport
• Seafloor Systems
Market driver
• Rapid urbanization in emerging economies
Market challenge
• Slowdown in Chinese economy
Market trend
• Emerging ocean technology
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
Market overview
Top-vendor offerings
PART 03: Market research methodology
Research methodology
Economic indicators
PART 04: Introduction
Key market highlights
PART 05: Market landscape
Market overview
Market size and forecast
Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by application type
Market overview
Global surveying equipment market in land application
Global surveying equipment market by Hydrographic application
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
Market overview
Surveying equipment market in North America
Surveying equipment market in Europe
Surveying equipment market in APAC
PART 08: Market drivers
PART 09: Market challenges
PART 10: Impact of drivers and challenges
PART 11: Market trends
PART 12: Vendor landscape
Market Overview
Geographic presence
Other prominent vendors
