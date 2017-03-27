There were 505 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,013 in the last 365 days.

Surveying Equipment 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 7% and Forecast to 2021

Surveying Equipment Market

WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On – “Surveying Equipment 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 7% and Forecast to 2021”.

PUNE, INDIA, March 27, 2017


The analysts forecast the global surveying equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 7% during the period 2017-2021.


Surveying is the technology of detecting the relative position of a point that is at the surface of the earth (or above or below the surface of the earth). There are different types of surveying techniques like geodetic surveys, cadastral surveys, engineering surveys, aerial surveys, mining surveys, and hydrographic surveys.


Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global surveying equipment market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the demand for surveying equipment.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• APAC
• Europe
• North America
• ROW

The report, Global Surveying Equipment Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors
• Kongsberg Gruppen
• Raytheon
• TOPCON
• Trimble

Other prominent vendors
• Teledyne Technologies
• Thales
• Faro Technologies
• Hexagon AB
• Ohmex
• Valeport
• Seafloor Systems

Market driver
• Rapid urbanization in emerging economies
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge
• Slowdown in Chinese economy
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend
• Emerging ocean technology
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report
Market overview
Top-vendor offerings

PART 03: Market research methodology
Research methodology
Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction
Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape
Market overview
Market size and forecast
Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by application type
Market overview
Global surveying equipment market in land application
Global surveying equipment market by Hydrographic application

PART 07: Geographical segmentation
Market overview
Surveying equipment market in North America
Surveying equipment market in Europe
Surveying equipment market in APAC

PART 08: Market drivers

PART 09: Market challenges

PART 10: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 11: Market trends

PART 12: Vendor landscape
Market Overview
Geographic presence
Other prominent vendors

………..CONTINUED

