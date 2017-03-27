Global Supercomputer Market to Grow at a CAGR Of 7.00% During The Forecast Period 2017-2021

Orbis Research

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- About Supercomputers, A supercomputer is defined as a system that is designed to solve problems or issues that require an extraordinary number of computations across fields such as engineering, science, and business. It is a computing device that is designed for speed rather than for cost-efficiency. The TOP500 List is the benchmark that is attributed to the best and the most high-performing systems in the world and commonly defines market dynamics. A study carried out by industry experts indicate that a number of companies’ already using supercomputers and unwilling to give up the use of the systems was between the range of 95%-100%. Some of the applications of supercomputers include drug discovery and testing, data analytics in financial services, vehicle crash collision testing, scientific research in physics and chemistry, and weather forecasting.

Analysts forecast the Global Supercomputer Market to Grow at a CAGR Of 7.00% During The Period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global supercomputer market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of supercomputers.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Global Supercomputer Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Bull Atos

• Cray

• Dell

• FUJITSU

• HPE

• IBM

• Lenovo

• NEC

• Silicon Graphics International (SGI)

• Sugon Information Industry (Dawning)

Market driver

• Growing demand for supercomputers from commercial customers

Market challenge

• Heavy reliance on third-party suppliers by supercomputer manufacturers

Market trend

• Advent of energy-efficient supercomputing

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

