Global Automated Guided Vehicles Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
Automated Guided Vehicles -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 27, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automated Guided Vehicles Industry
Description
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Automated Guided Vehicles -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022” To Its Research Database
Global Automated Guided Vehicles market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Automated Guided Vehicles sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including
Daifuku
Dematic
Egemin Automation
JBT
Meidensha
Corecon
Seegrid
Aethon
Doerfer
Savant Automation
Bastian Solutions
Murata
Transbotics
Toyota
Toshiba
Siemens
KION Group
Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with sales (K Units), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Automated Guided Vehicles for these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
United States
China
Europe
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume (K Units), revenue (Million USD), product price (USD/Unit), market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Unit Load Type
Automated Forklift Type
Tugger Type
Others
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Automated Guided Vehicles for each application, including
Production & Manufacturing
Distribution & Logistics
Others
Table of Contents
Global Automated Guided Vehicles Sales Market Report 2017
1 Automated Guided Vehicles Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automated Guided Vehicles
1.2 Classification of Automated Guided Vehicles by Product Category
1.2.1 Global Automated Guided Vehicles Market Size (Sales) Comparison by Type (2012-2022)
1.2.2 Global Automated Guided Vehicles Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016
1.2.3 Unit Load Type
1.2.4 Automated Forklift Type
1.2.5 Tugger Type
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Global Automated Guided Vehicles Market by Application/End Users
1.3.1 Global Automated Guided Vehicles Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2012-2022)
1.3.2 Production & Manufacturing
1.3.3 Distribution & Logistics
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Global Automated Guided Vehicles Market by Region
1.4.1 Global Automated Guided Vehicles Market Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.2 United States Automated Guided Vehicles Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 China Automated Guided Vehicles Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.4 Europe Automated Guided Vehicles Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.5 Japan Automated Guided Vehicles Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Automated Guided Vehicles Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.7 India Automated Guided Vehicles Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value and Volume) of Automated Guided Vehicles (2012-2022)
1.5.1 Global Automated Guided Vehicles Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2022)
1.5.2 Global Automated Guided Vehicles Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2022)
9 Global Automated Guided Vehicles Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data
9.1 Daifuku
9.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.1.2 Automated Guided Vehicles Product Category, Application and Specification
9.1.2.1 Product A
9.1.2.2 Product B
9.1.3 Daifuku Automated Guided Vehicles Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.2 Dematic
9.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.2.2 Automated Guided Vehicles Product Category, Application and Specification
9.2.2.1 Product A
9.2.2.2 Product B
9.2.3 Dematic Automated Guided Vehicles Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.3 Egemin Automation
9.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.3.2 Automated Guided Vehicles Product Category, Application and Specification
9.3.2.1 Product A
9.3.2.2 Product B
9.3.3 Egemin Automation Automated Guided Vehicles Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.4 JBT
9.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.4.2 Automated Guided Vehicles Product Category, Application and Specification
9.4.2.1 Product A
9.4.2.2 Product B
9.4.3 JBT Automated Guided Vehicles Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.5 Meidensha
9.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.5.2 Automated Guided Vehicles Product Category, Application and Specification
9.5.2.1 Product A
9.5.2.2 Product B
9.5.3 Meidensha Automated Guided Vehicles Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.6 Corecon
9.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.6.2 Automated Guided Vehicles Product Category, Application and Specification
9.6.2.1 Product A
9.6.2.2 Product B
9.6.3 Corecon Automated Guided Vehicles Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.7 Seegrid
9.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.7.2 Automated Guided Vehicles Product Category, Application and Specification
9.7.2.1 Product A
9.7.2.2 Product B
9.7.3 Seegrid Automated Guided Vehicles Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.8 Aethon
9.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.8.2 Automated Guided Vehicles Product Category, Application and Specification
9.8.2.1 Product A
9.8.2.2 Product B
9.8.3 Aethon Automated Guided Vehicles Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.9 Doerfer
9.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.9.2 Automated Guided Vehicles Product Category, Application and Specification
9.9.2.1 Product A
9.9.2.2 Product B
9.9.3 Doerfer Automated Guided Vehicles Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.10 Savant Automation
9.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.10.2 Automated Guided Vehicles Product Category, Application and Specification
9.10.2.1 Product A
9.10.2.2 Product B
9.10.3 Savant Automation Automated Guided Vehicles Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.11 Bastian Solutions
9.12 Murata
9.13 Transbotics
9.14 Toyota
9.15 Toshiba
9.16 Siemens
9.17 KION Group
9.18 Seegrid
9.19 Savant Automation
9.20 Bastian Solutions
9.21 Dematic
