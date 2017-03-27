Global Semiconductor Fabrication Software Market by Type, Technology, Services, Trends, Geography and Forecast 2017-2021

Orbis Research

Orbis Research has added report on "Global Semiconductor Fabrication Software Market 2017-2021"

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- About Semiconductor Fabrication Software, Semiconductor fabrication software comprises design software tools (EDA tools) and production software tools. Electronic design automation (EDA) is a software tool that is used to design electronic systems. It can vary for computer or mobile device chips to chips used in satellites. The value of EDA tools is increasing over time due to the growing complexity of electronics. The growth of SoC circuits involves integrating multiple components on a chip while production software tools are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

Analysts forecast the Global Semiconductor Fabrication Software Market to Grow at a CAGR Of 1.6% During The Period 2017-2021.

Enquire about Semiconductor Fabrication Software Market@ http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/229261

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global semiconductor fabrication software market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from licensing several software tools to semiconductor companies worldwide.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Global Semiconductor Fabrication Software Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Browse Full Report with TOC: http://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-semiconductor-fabrication-software-market-2017-2021

Key vendors

• Applied Materials

• Cadence Design Systems

• KLA-Tencor

• Mentor Graphics

• Synopsys

Place Purchase Order for this Report@ http://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase/229261

Other prominent vendors

• Agnisys

• Aldec

• Ansoft

• ATopTech

• FEI

• JEDA Technologies

• Rudolph Technologies

• Sigrity

• Tanner EDA

• Xilinx

• Zuken

Market driver

• Growing complexity of semiconductor device designs.

Market challenge

Constant variability in manufacturing processes.

Market trend

• High need for semiconductor memory devices.

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Market research methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by software solutions

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

PART 08: Market drivers

PART 09: Impact of drivers

PART 10: Market challenges

PART 11: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 12: Market trends

PART 13: Vendor landscape

PART 14: Appendix

List of Exhibits

Exhibit 01: Semiconductor fabrication software revenue generation

Exhibit 02: Major countries covered

Exhibit 03: Product offerings

Exhibit 04: Overview of global semiconductor fabrication software market

Exhibit 05: Global semiconductor fabrication software market 2016-2021 ($ billions)

Exhibit 06: Attributes essential for design method development

Exhibit 07: Five forces analysis

Exhibit 08: Share of semiconductor fabrication software solutions for different segments 2016

Exhibit 09: Global semiconductor fabrication software market by solutions 2016-2021 (% share)

Exhibit 10: Global semiconductor fabrication software market by solutions 2016-2021 ($ millions)

Exhibit 11: Semiconductor fabrication software market for CAE 2016-2021 ($ billions)

Exhibit 12: Global semiconductor fabrication software market for IC physical design and verification 2016-2021 ($ billions)

Exhibit 13: Global semiconductor fabrication software market for PCB and MCM 2016-2021 ($ millions)

Exhibit 14: Global semiconductor fabrication software market for fab management software 2016-2021 ($ millions)

Exhibit 15: Global semiconductor fabrication software market for process control software 2016-2021 ($ millions)

About Us:

Orbis Research is a single point aid for all your Market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customised reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialisation. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required Market research study for our clients.