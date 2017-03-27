There were 519 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,027 in the last 365 days.

Landscaping and Gardening Services 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 5.58% and Forecast to 2021

Landscaping and Gardening Services Market

Landscaping and Gardening Services Global Market Outlook,Research,Trends and Forecast to 2021

PUNE, INDIA, March 27, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On – “Landscaping and Gardening Services 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 5.58% and Forecast to 2021”.


The analysts forecast the global landscaping and gardening services market to grow at a CAGR of 5.58% during the period 2017-2021.


Landscaping refers to any activity that beautifies vacant land, exteriors or interiors of a building, or public spaces such as parks and gardens. This beautification can be achieved through modifying features (including flora and fauna), construction of terrains and water bodies, and artificial lighting.


The global landscaping and gardening services market comprises both full-service providers that take up end-to-end activities from designing a landscape to construction, to maintenance and irrigation, and pure-play contractors that specialize in any one of these services. Key players also include raw material and equipment suppliers.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global landscaping and gardening services market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the landscaping and gardening services by various vendors.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• EMEA
• APAC

The report, Global Landscaping and Gardening Services Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors
• BrightView Landscapes
• Chapel Valley
• Davey Tree Expert
• F.A. Bartlett Tree Expert
• ScottsMiracle-Gro
• TruGreen

Other prominent vendors
• Clintar Landscape Management Services
• Denison Landscaping
• Gothic Landscape
• Lawn Doctor
• Mainscape
• MARINA
• Ruppert Landscape
• U.S. Lawns
• Weed Man USA
• Yellowstone Landscape

Market driver
• Innovations in landscaping and gardening practices
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge
• Seasonal nature of business
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend
• Growing number of multifamily properties encouraging outsourced landscaping and gardening services
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?


Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction
Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape
Market overview
Market size and forecast
Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by end-customers
Global landscaping and gardening services market by end-customers
Global residential landscaping and gardening services market
Global commercial and industrial landscaping and gardening services market
Global government and institutional landscaping and gardening services market

PART 07: Market segmentation by service type
Global landscaping and gardening services market by service type

PART 08: Market segmentation by service providers
Global landscaping and gardening services market by service providers

PART 09: Geographical segmentation
Global landscaping and gardening services market by geography
Landscaping and gardening services market in Americas
Landscaping and gardening services market in EMEA
Landscaping and gardening services market in APAC

PART 10: Key leading countries

PART 11: Market drivers
Innovations in landscaping and gardening practices
Increasing demand for outdoor natural aesthetics
Government regulations

………..CONTINUED

