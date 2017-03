Landscaping and Gardening Services Market

Landscaping and Gardening Services Global Market Outlook,Research,Trends and Forecast to 2021

PUNE, INDIA, March 27, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / --WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On – "Landscaping and Gardening Services 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 5.58% and Forecast to 2021".The analysts forecast the global landscaping and gardening services market to grow at a CAGR of 5.58% during the period 2017-2021.Landscaping refers to any activity that beautifies vacant land, exteriors or interiors of a building, or public spaces such as parks and gardens. This beautification can be achieved through modifying features (including flora and fauna), construction of terrains and water bodies, and artificial lighting.The global landscaping and gardening services market comprises both full-service providers that take up end-to-end activities from designing a landscape to construction, to maintenance and irrigation, and pure-play contractors that specialize in any one of these services. Key players also include raw material and equipment suppliers.Covered in this reportThe report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global landscaping and gardening services market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the landscaping and gardening services by various vendors.The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:• Americas• EMEA• APACThe report, Global Landscaping and Gardening Services Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.Key vendors• BrightView Landscapes• Chapel Valley• Davey Tree Expert• F.A. Bartlett Tree Expert• ScottsMiracle-Gro• TruGreenOther prominent vendors• Clintar Landscape Management Services• Denison Landscaping• Gothic Landscape• Lawn Doctor• Mainscape• MARINA• Ruppert Landscape• U.S. Lawns• Weed Man USA• Yellowstone LandscapeMarket driver• Innovations in landscaping and gardening practices• For a full, detailed list, view our reportMarket challenge• Seasonal nature of business• For a full, detailed list, view our reportMarket trend• Growing number of multifamily properties encouraging outsourced landscaping and gardening services• For a full, detailed list, view our reportKey questions answered in this report• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?• What are the key market trends?• What is driving this market?• What are the challenges to market growth?• Who are the key vendors in this market space?• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?Table Of Contents – Major Key PointsPART 01: Executive summaryPART 02: Scope of the reportPART 03: Research MethodologyPART 04: IntroductionKey market highlightsPART 05: Market landscapeMarket overviewMarket size and forecastFive forces analysisPART 06: Market segmentation by end-customersGlobal landscaping and gardening services market by end-customersGlobal residential landscaping and gardening services marketGlobal commercial and industrial landscaping and gardening services marketGlobal government and institutional landscaping and gardening services marketPART 07: Market segmentation by service typeGlobal landscaping and gardening services market by service typePART 08: Market segmentation by service providersGlobal landscaping and gardening services market by service providersPART 09: Geographical segmentationGlobal landscaping and gardening services market by geographyLandscaping and gardening services market in AmericasLandscaping and gardening services market in EMEALandscaping and gardening services market in APACPART 10: Key leading countriesPART 11: Market driversInnovations in landscaping and gardening practicesIncreasing demand for outdoor natural aestheticsGovernment regulations………..CONTINUED