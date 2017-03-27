Landscaping and Gardening Services 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 5.58% and Forecast to 2021
The analysts forecast the global landscaping and gardening services market to grow at a CAGR of 5.58% during the period 2017-2021.
Landscaping refers to any activity that beautifies vacant land, exteriors or interiors of a building, or public spaces such as parks and gardens. This beautification can be achieved through modifying features (including flora and fauna), construction of terrains and water bodies, and artificial lighting.
The global landscaping and gardening services market comprises both full-service providers that take up end-to-end activities from designing a landscape to construction, to maintenance and irrigation, and pure-play contractors that specialize in any one of these services. Key players also include raw material and equipment suppliers.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global landscaping and gardening services market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the landscaping and gardening services by various vendors.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• EMEA
• APAC
The report, Global Landscaping and Gardening Services Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• BrightView Landscapes
• Chapel Valley
• Davey Tree Expert
• F.A. Bartlett Tree Expert
• ScottsMiracle-Gro
• TruGreen
Other prominent vendors
• Clintar Landscape Management Services
• Denison Landscaping
• Gothic Landscape
• Lawn Doctor
• Mainscape
• MARINA
• Ruppert Landscape
• U.S. Lawns
• Weed Man USA
• Yellowstone Landscape
Market driver
• Innovations in landscaping and gardening practices
Market challenge
• Seasonal nature of business
Market trend
• Growing number of multifamily properties encouraging outsourced landscaping and gardening services
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
Key market highlights
PART 05: Market landscape
Market overview
Market size and forecast
Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by end-customers
Global landscaping and gardening services market by end-customers
Global residential landscaping and gardening services market
Global commercial and industrial landscaping and gardening services market
Global government and institutional landscaping and gardening services market
PART 07: Market segmentation by service type
Global landscaping and gardening services market by service type
PART 08: Market segmentation by service providers
Global landscaping and gardening services market by service providers
PART 09: Geographical segmentation
Global landscaping and gardening services market by geography
Landscaping and gardening services market in Americas
Landscaping and gardening services market in EMEA
Landscaping and gardening services market in APAC
PART 10: Key leading countries
PART 11: Market drivers
Innovations in landscaping and gardening practices
Increasing demand for outdoor natural aesthetics
Government regulations
