Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
This report studies Organic Photovoltaics(OPV) in Global market with production, revenue, consumption, t and Price in these regions, from 2011 to 2016PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 27, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Industry
Description
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022” To Its Research Database
This report studies Organic Photovoltaics(OPV) in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, with production, revenue, consumption, t and Price in these regions, from 2011 to 2016, and forecast to 2021. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering
By type, the market can be split into
DSSC
P-N Heterojunction
By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)
North America
China
Europe
Japan
By Applications, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)
Mobile Phone Charger
Wearable Device
Building
Power Generation
Other
In a word, the report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.
Table of Contents
1 Industry Overview of Organic Photovoltaics(OPV) 1
1.1 Definition and Specifications of Organic Photovoltaics(OPV) 1
1.1.1 Definition of Organic Photovoltaics(OPV) 1
1.1.2 Specifications of Organic Photovoltaics(OPV) 1
1.2 Classification of Organic Photovoltaics(OPV) 2
1.2.1 PN Junction Structure 3
1.2.2 Dye-sensitized Nanocrystalline Solar Cells 4
1.3 Applications of Organic Photovoltaics(OPV) 5
1.3.1 Mobile Phone Charger 6
1.3.2 Wearable Device 7
1.3.3 Building 7
1.3.4 Power Generation 8
1.4 Market Segment by Regions 8
1.4.1 North America 9
1.4.2 China 10
1.4.3 Europe 11
1.4.4 Japan 12
...
8 Major Manufacturers Analysis of Organic Photovoltaics(OPV) 30
8.1 ARMOR Group 30
8.1.1 Company Profile 30
8.1.2 Product Picture and Specifications 31
8.1.3 Organic Photovoltaics(OPV) Market News of ARMOR Group 31
8.2 Belectric 32
8.2.1 Company Profile 32
8.2.2 Product Picture and Specifications 33
8.2.3 Organic Photovoltaics(OPV) Market News of Belectric 33
8.3 AGC 34
8.3.1 Company Profile 34
8.3.2 Product Picture and Specifications 35
8.4 Mitsubishi Chemical 36
8.4.1 Company Profile 36
8.4.2 Product Picture and Specifications 37
8.4.3 Organic Photovoltaics(OPV) Market News of Mitsubishi Chemical 37
8.5 Heliatek 38
8.5.1 Company Profile 38
8.5.2 Product Picture and Specifications 39
8.5.3 Organic Photovoltaics(OPV) Market News of Heliatek 39
8.6 Henkel 40
8.6.1 Company Profile 40
8.6.2 Product Picture and Specifications 41
8.6.3 Organic Photovoltaics(OPV) Market News of Henkel 41
8.7 Solarmer 42
8.7.1 Company Profile 42
8.7.2 Product Picture and Specifications 43
8.7.3 Organic Photovoltaics(OPV) Market News of Solarmer 43
8.8 CSEM Brasil 43
8.8.1 Company Profile 43
8.8.2 Product Picture and Specifications 45
8.8.3 Organic Photovoltaics(OPV) Market News of CSEM Brasil 45
8.9 Sumitomo Chemical 46
8.9.1 Company Profile 46
8.9.2 Product Picture and Specifications 47
8.9.3 Organic Photovoltaics(OPV) Market News of Sumitomo Chemical 48
8.10 Toshiba 48
8.10.1 Company Profile 48
8.10.2 Product Picture and Specifications 49
8.10.3 Organic Photovoltaics(OPV) Market News of Toshiba 50
8.11 Heraeus 51
8.11.1 Company Profile 51
8.11.2 Product Picture and Specifications 52
8.11.3 Organic Photovoltaics(OPV) Market News of A Heraeus 52
8.12 BASF 53
8.12.1 Company Profile 53
8.12.2 Product Picture and Specifications 54
8.12.3 Organic Photovoltaics(OPV) Market News of BASF 54
8.13 DisaSolar 54
8.13.1 Company Profile 54
8.13.2 Product Picture and Specifications 55
8.13.3 Organic Photovoltaics(OPV) Market News of DisaSolar 56
8.14 EMD Performance Materials 56
8.14.1 Company Profile 56
8.14.2 Product Picture and Specifications 57
Continued...
