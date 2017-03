Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On-“Automotive Camera Module 2017 Market Growth, Opportunities and Analysis, Forecast To 2022”.

PUNE, INDIA, March 27, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Automotive Camera Module Market 2017In the last several years, global market of automotive camera module developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 31%. In 2015, global revenue of automotive camera module is nearly 1517 M USD; the actual production is about 61 million units.This report studies Automotive Camera Module in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, China, Japan & Korea, focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, coveringLG InnotekSEMCOSharpSunny OpticalPartronZF TRWMCNEXCAMMSYSPowerlogicBYDTung ThihSTMicroelectronicsRequest a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1126783-global-automotive-camera-module-market-research-report-2017 Market Segment by Regions, this report splits Global into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Automotive Camera Module in these regions, from 2011 to 2021 (forecast), likeNorth AmericaEuropeChinaJapan & KoreaOtherSplit by Product Types, with production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, can be divided intoBack-up CameraBlack Box CameraOthersSplit by applications, this report focuses on consumption, market share and growth rate of Automotive Camera Module in each application, can be divided intoSedanSUVOtherComplete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1126783-global-automotive-camera-module-market-research-report-2017 Table of Contents1 Automotive Camera Module Market Overview1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive Camera Module 11.2 Automotive Camera Module Segment by Types 21.2.1 Global Production Market Share of Automotive Camera Module by Types in 20161.2.2 Back-up Camera 31.2.3 Black Box Camera 31.3 Automotive Camera Module Segment by Applications 41.3.1 Automotive Camera Module Consumption Market Share by Applications in 2016 41.3.2 Sedan 51.3.3 SUV 51.4 Automotive Camera Module Market by Regions 61.4.1 North America Status and Prospect (2011-2022) 61.4.2 Europe Status and Prospect (2011-2022) 71.4.3 China Status and Prospect (2011-2022) 71.4.4 Japan & Korea Status and Prospect (2011-2022) 81.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Automotive Camera Module (2011-2022) 92 Global Automotive Camera Module Market Competition by Manufacturers 102.1 Global Automotive Camera Module Production and Share by Manufacturers (2015 and 2016) 102.2 Global Automotive Camera Module Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2015 and 2016) 122.3 Global Automotive Camera Module Average Price by Manufacturers (2015 and 2016) 152.4 Headquarters and Sales Areas of Major Automotive Camera Module Manufacturers 172.5 Automotive Camera Module Market Competitive Situation and Trends 182.5.1 Automotive Camera Module Market Concentration Rate 182.5.2 Automotive Camera Module Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers 19…………7 Analysis of Automotive Camera Module Industry Key Manufacturers7.1 LG Innotek 407.1.1 Company Profile 407.1.2 Product Information 417.1.3 Production, Price, Cost, Gross, and Revenue 417.2 SEMCO 427.2.1 Company Profile 427.2.2 Product Information 437.2.3 Production, Price, Cost, Gross, and Revenue 437.3 Sharp 447.3.1 Company Profile 447.3.2 Product Information 457.3.3 Production, Price, Cost, Gross, and Revenue 457.4 Sunny Optical 467.4.1 Company Profile 467.4.2 Product Information 477.4.3 Production, Price, Cost, Gross, and Revenue 477.5 Partron 487.5.1 Company Profile 487.5.2 Product Information 497.5.3 Production, Price, Cost, Gross, and Revenue 497.6 ZF TRW 507.6.1 Company Profile 507.6.2 Product Information 517.6.3 Production, Price, Cost, Gross, and Revenue 517.7 MCNEX 527.7.1 Company Profile 527.7.2 Product Information 537.7.3 Production, Price, Cost, Gross, and Revenue 53..…..ContinuedAny Query?, Ask Here @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/1126783-global-automotive-camera-module-market-research-report-2017