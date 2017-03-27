Automotive Camera Module 2017 Market Growth, Opportunities and Analysis, Forecast To 2022
Automotive Camera Module Market 2017
In the last several years, global market of automotive camera module developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 31%. In 2015, global revenue of automotive camera module is nearly 1517 M USD; the actual production is about 61 million units.
This report studies Automotive Camera Module in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, China, Japan & Korea, focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering
LG Innotek
SEMCO
Sharp
Sunny Optical
Partron
ZF TRW
MCNEX
CAMMSYS
Powerlogic
BYD
Tung Thih
STMicroelectronics
Market Segment by Regions, this report splits Global into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Automotive Camera Module in these regions, from 2011 to 2021 (forecast), like
North America
Europe
China
Japan & Korea
Other
Split by Product Types, with production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, can be divided into
Back-up Camera
Black Box Camera
Others
Split by applications, this report focuses on consumption, market share and growth rate of Automotive Camera Module in each application, can be divided into
Sedan
SUV
Other
Table of Contents
1 Automotive Camera Module Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive Camera Module 1
1.2 Automotive Camera Module Segment by Types 2
1.2.1 Global Production Market Share of Automotive Camera Module by Types in 2016
1.2.2 Back-up Camera 3
1.2.3 Black Box Camera 3
1.3 Automotive Camera Module Segment by Applications 4
1.3.1 Automotive Camera Module Consumption Market Share by Applications in 2016 4
1.3.2 Sedan 5
1.3.3 SUV 5
1.4 Automotive Camera Module Market by Regions 6
1.4.1 North America Status and Prospect (2011-2022) 6
1.4.2 Europe Status and Prospect (2011-2022) 7
1.4.3 China Status and Prospect (2011-2022) 7
1.4.4 Japan & Korea Status and Prospect (2011-2022) 8
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Automotive Camera Module (2011-2022) 9
2 Global Automotive Camera Module Market Competition by Manufacturers 10
2.1 Global Automotive Camera Module Production and Share by Manufacturers (2015 and 2016) 10
2.2 Global Automotive Camera Module Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2015 and 2016) 12
2.3 Global Automotive Camera Module Average Price by Manufacturers (2015 and 2016) 15
2.4 Headquarters and Sales Areas of Major Automotive Camera Module Manufacturers 17
2.5 Automotive Camera Module Market Competitive Situation and Trends 18
2.5.1 Automotive Camera Module Market Concentration Rate 18
2.5.2 Automotive Camera Module Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers 19
…………
7 Analysis of Automotive Camera Module Industry Key Manufacturers
7.1 LG Innotek 40
7.1.1 Company Profile 40
7.1.2 Product Information 41
7.1.3 Production, Price, Cost, Gross, and Revenue 41
7.2 SEMCO 42
7.2.1 Company Profile 42
7.2.2 Product Information 43
7.2.3 Production, Price, Cost, Gross, and Revenue 43
7.3 Sharp 44
7.3.1 Company Profile 44
7.3.2 Product Information 45
7.3.3 Production, Price, Cost, Gross, and Revenue 45
7.4 Sunny Optical 46
7.4.1 Company Profile 46
7.4.2 Product Information 47
7.4.3 Production, Price, Cost, Gross, and Revenue 47
7.5 Partron 48
7.5.1 Company Profile 48
7.5.2 Product Information 49
7.5.3 Production, Price, Cost, Gross, and Revenue 49
7.6 ZF TRW 50
7.6.1 Company Profile 50
7.6.2 Product Information 51
7.6.3 Production, Price, Cost, Gross, and Revenue 51
7.7 MCNEX 52
7.7.1 Company Profile 52
7.7.2 Product Information 53
7.7.3 Production, Price, Cost, Gross, and Revenue 53
..…..Continued
