Sedimentation and Centrifugation 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 6.6% and Forecast to 2021

Sedimentation and Centrifugation Market

Global Sedimentation and Centrifugation Market 2017-2021

The analysts forecast the global sedimentation and centrifugation market to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during the period 2017-2021.An industrial centrifuge is used for solid or liquid separation. Centrifuges depend on centrifugal force or gravitational force for separation or filtration. Industrial centrifuges can be classified into two types: sedimentation and filtering centrifuges. Sedimentation centrifuges use centrifugal force to separate solids from liquids with different densities. Different types of sedimentation centrifuges include decanter, disk-stack, solid bowl basket, and tubular bowl centrifuges.

Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global sedimentation and centrifugation market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report discusses the market drivers, trends and challenges faced by the surveying equipment industry and its impact on the future market scenarios.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA

The report, Global Sedimentation And Centrifugation Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors
• GEA
• Alfa Laval
• ANDRITZ
• Thermo Fisher Scientific

Other prominent vendors
• Beckman Coulter
• Eppendorf
• Evoqua Water Technologies
• Ferrum
• Flottweg
• FLSmidth
• Gruppo Pieralisi
• Helmer Scientific
• Hettich
• Hiller
• Labnet International
• MI Swaco
• Rousselet Robatel
• TEMA Systems
• Thomas Broadbent & Sons

Market driver
• Growing need for wastewater management solutions.
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge
• Expensive centrifuge equipment.
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend
• Increasing lab centrifuge equipment.
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
Market overview
PART 03: Market research methodology
Research methodology
Economic indicators
PART 04: Introduction
Key market highlights
PART 05: Market landscape
Market overview
Market size and forecast
Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by product
Market overview
Global sedimentation and centrifugation market by clarifiers
Global sedimentation and centrifugation market by disk centrifuge
Global sedimentation and centrifugation market by decanter
Global sedimentation and centrifugation market by dissolved air flotation
Global sedimentation and centrifugation market by hydrocyclone
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
Market overview
Sedimentation and centrifugation market APAC
Sedimentation and centrifugation market in EMEA
Sedimentation and centrifugation market in Americas
PART 08: Market drivers
PART 09: Market challenges
PART 10: Impact of drivers and challenges
PART 11: Market trends
PART 12: Vendor landscape
Competitive scenario
Geographic presence
Other prominent vendors
………..CONTINUED