Global Automotive Lift Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
The global market for Automotive Lift is expected to reach about 1283.88M USD by 2022 from 1146.83 M USD in 2016PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 27, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive Lift Industry
Description
17 Market Research Report on Global Automotive Lift is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Automotive Lift market. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2012 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. The global market for Automotive Lift is expected to reach about 1283.88M USD by 2022 from 1146.83 M USD in 2016, registering a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 1.90% during the analysis period, 2017-2022.
The report provides a basic overview of the Automotive Lift industry including definitions, classifications, and applications. Then, the report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specifications, sales, market share and contact information.
In a word, the report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.
This report studies Automotive Lifts in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, China, Japan and Other Region , focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering
Bendpak-Ranger
Rotary
ARI-HETRA
Challenger Lifts
Ravaglioli
Nussbaum
Sugiyasu
MAHA
Hunter
Stertil-Koni
LAUNCH
ZONYI
EAE
GAOCHANG
PEAK
Market Segment by Regions, this report splits Global into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Automotive Lifts in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), like
North America
China
Europe
Japan
Other
Split by Product Types, with production, revenue, price, and market share and growth rate of each type, can be divided into
Two-post lifts
Four-post lifts
Scissor lifts
Other
Split by applications, this report focuses on consumption, market share and growth rate of Automotive Lifts in each application, can be divided into
Automobile Repair Shop
4S Shop
Other
Table of Contents
1 Automotive Lifts Market Overview 1
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive Lifts 1
1.2 Automotive Lifts Segment by Types 2
1.2.1 Global Production Market Share of Automotive Lifts by Types in 2016 2
1.2.2 Two-post Lifts 3
1.2.3 Four-post Lifts 5
1.2.4 Scissor Lifts 6
1.2.5 Other 8
1.3 Automotive Lifts Segment by Applications 9
1.3.1 Automotive Lifts Consumption Market Share by Applications in 2016 9
1.3.2 Automobile Repair Shop 10
1.3.3 4S Shop 11
1.4 Automotive Lifts Market by Regions 12
1.4.1 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 12
1.4.2 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 13
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 14
1.4.4 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 15
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Automotive Lifts (2012-2022) 16
....
7 Major Manufacturers Analysis of Automotive Lifts 50
7.1 Bendpak-Ranger 50
7.1.1 Company Profile 50
7.1.2 Product Picture and Specifications 51
7.1.3 Production, Price, Gross and Revenue 53
7.2 Rotary 53
7.2.1 Company Profile 54
7.2.2 Product Picture and Specifications 55
7.2.3 Production, Price, Gross and Revenue 56
7.3 ARI-HETRA 57
7.3.1 Company Profile 57
7.3.2 Product Picture and Specifications 58
7.3.3 Production, Price, Gross and Revenue 59
7.4 Challenger Lifts 60
7.4.1 Company Profile 60
7.4.2 Product Picture and Specifications 61
7.4.3 Production, Price, Gross and Revenue 63
7.5 Ravaglioli 63
7.5.1 Company Profile 64
7.5.2 Product Picture and Specifications 64
7.5.3 Production, Price, Gross and Revenue 66
7.6 Nussbaum 67
7.6.1 Company Profile 67
7.6.2 Product Picture and Specifications 68
7.6.3 Production, Price, Gross and Revenue 70
7.7 Sugiyasu 71
7.7.1 Company Profile 71
7.7.2 Product Picture and Specifications 72
7.7.3 Production, Price, Gross and Revenue 75
7.8 MAHA 76
7.8.1 Company Profile 76
7.8.2 Product Picture and Specifications 77
7.8.3 Production, Price, Gross and Revenue 78
7.9 Hunter 79
7.9.1 Company Profile 79
7.9.2 Product Picture and Specifications 80
7.9.3 Production, Price, Gross and Revenue 81
7.10 Stertil-Koni 82
7.10.1 Company Profile 82
7.10.2 Product Picture and Specifications 83
7.10.3 Production, Price, Gross and Revenue 85
7.11 LAUNCH 85
7.11.1 Company Profile 86
7.11.2 Product Picture and Specifications 87
7.11.3 Production, Price, Gross and Revenue 90
7.12 ZONYI 90
7.12.1 Company Profile 91
7.12.2 Product Picture and Specifications 92
7.12.3 Production, Price, Gross and Revenue 93
7.13 EAE 94
7.13.1 Company Profile 94
7.13.2 Product Picture and Specifications 95
7.13.3 Production, Price, Gross and Revenue 97
7.14 GAOCHANG 98
7.14.1 Company Profile 98
7.14.2 Product Picture and Specifications 99
7.14.3 Production, Price, Gross and Revenue 99
7.15 PEAK 100
7.15.1 Company Profile 100
7.15.2 Product Picture and Specifications 101
7.15.3 Production, Price, Gross and Revenue 102
Continued...
