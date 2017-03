WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On – “Process Safety Systems 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 4.58% and Forecast to 2021”.

PUNE, INDIA, March 27, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / --The analysts forecast the global process safety systems market to grow at a CAGR of 4.58% during the period 2017-2021.The process safety systems market covers emergency shutdown systems (ESS), fire and gas systems (F&G), high-integrity pressure protection systems (HIPPS) and burner management systems (BMS). All these process safety systems aid in enhancing system safety and thereby increase the overall plant process line. The process safety systems focus on reducing the risks of fires, discharge of toxic gases, and local fires.

Covered in this reportThe report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global process safety systems market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales and services market.The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:• APAC• EMEA• AmericasThe report, Global Process Safety Systems Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.Key vendors• ABB• Honeywell International• Rockwell Automation• Siemens• Yokogawa ElectricOther prominent vendors• Emerson Electric• Esoteric Automation• General Electric• HIMA Paul Hildebrandt• Johnson Controls• OMRON• Schneider ElectricMarket driver• Increase in process automation among end-users• For a full, detailed list, view our reportMarket challenge• Shortage of skilled labor to maintain and operate automation systems• For a full, detailed list, view our reportMarket trend• Development of customized safety systems• For a full, detailed list, view our reportKey questions answered in this report• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?• What are the key market trends?• What is driving this market?• What are the challenges to market growth?• Who are the key vendors in this market space?• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?Table Of Contents – Major Key PointsPART 01: Executive summaryPART 02: Scope of the reportPART 03: Research MethodologyPART 04: IntroductionKey market highlightsPART 05: Market landscapeMarket overviewMarket size and forecastFive forces analysisPART 06: Market segmentation by productGlobal process safety systems marketGlobal process safety systems market by ESSGlobal process safety systems market by F&GGlobal process safety systems market by BMSGlobal process safety systems market by HIPPSPART 07: Market segmentation by end-userMarket overviewGlobal process safety systems market in oil and gas industryGlobal process safety systems market in chemical and petrochemical industryGlobal process safety systems market in power industryGlobal process safety systems market in other industriesPART 08: Geographical segmentationGlobal process safety systems market by geographyProcess safety systems market in APACProcess safety systems market in EMEAProcess safety systems market in AmericasPART 09: Market driversIncrease in process automation among end-usersSustainable risk reduction in hazardous operationsImproving safety standards and related developmentsPART 10: Impact of driversPART 11: Market challengesShortage of skilled labor to maintain and operate automation systemsMaturity of market in Europe and AmericasRisks and threats that impact oil and gas industry………..CONTINUED